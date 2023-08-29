Special session ends with no action in Tennessee

Video captured by reporters on the House floor shows Sexton, a Republican, departing the chamber as Pearson approached the speaker’s dais holding a sign calling for gun control. The two made contact as Sexton stepped to avoid a photographer; meanwhile, other legislative members, staffers, and security guards rushed to the front of the floor.

In a particularly heated moment, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Democratic Representative Justin Pearson appeared to have a brief physical interaction where both accused each other of shoving moments after the House chamber adjourned.

NASHVILLE — Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday abruptly ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety following a deadly elementary school shooting, but it quickly unraveled into chaos over the past week as the GOP-dominant State House refused to take up gun control measures and instead spent most of the time ensnared in political infighting.

Yelling erupted from both lawmakers on the floor and protesters in the gallery above as House Republicans quickly left the chamber. Democratic Representative Justin Jones, who had been holding a sign on the other side of Pearson as Sexton walked by, later grabbed the speaker’s gavel and banged it, yelling, “This house is out of order.”

Pearson and Jones were expelled by the Republican supermajority earlier this year. Both were reappointed, then reelected, and remain critical of Sexton’s leadership.

Sexton said a security guard put his hand on his back and knocked Sexton forward, prompting the speaker to move to step past the photographer. Then, Sexton said Pearson “comes in and pops me,” bumping his shoulder. Sexton said he did not throw his shoulder into Pearson.

Pearson told reporters that it was an “act of aggression, an act of violence against me” by Sexton, saying he was not being aggressive with Sexton or pushing him.

Tuesday’s tense standoff marked the latest turn in a session Republican Governor Bill Lee initially organized in response to a shooter opening fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, killing three young children and three adults. Lee had hoped to persuade fellow Republicans to pass legislation that would limit dangerous people from accessing guns, but the proposal never gained enough support. Some Republicans said they didn’t think a session was even needed and tried to adjourn from the outset last Monday.

Lee attempted to tout the special session as a positive step for hesitant lawmakers.

“We made progress in public safety, and we elevated a conversation about public safety that will continue into the future,” Lee told reporters. “And that’s important.”

Associated Press

Rep. Scalise reveals he has a rare blood cancer

Representative Steve Scalise, the majority leader, said Tuesday he had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer but planned to return to Washington to continue working as he undergoes treatment over the next several months.

The Louisiana Republican said in a statement that he had begun treatment for multiple myeloma, which he described as “a very treatable blood cancer,” after feeling ill over the August congressional recess and having tests that led to his diagnosis.

It came at a critical moment for Scalise, 57, who is known for his ability to speak to the hard-right faction of the fractured Republican conference and has a pivotal role to play in the House in the coming months, with Congress facing the possibility of a government shutdown on Oct. 1. Lawmakers remain far from reaching any agreement on spending levels that would keep the government running on a long-term basis. The House left Washington last month for a six-week summer recess nowhere near a deal on 11 of the 12 appropriations bills that still must be passed, hamstrung by internal divisions over spending and social issues.

Scalise, who previously served as the Republican whip, is expected to play a crucial role in negotiating with members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, who are threatening to force a shutdown unless their priorities are addressed.

Scalise was gravely wounded in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on members of the Republican congressional baseball team at a practice field in Alexandria, Va. Scalise was shot in the hip and underwent many surgeries to relearn how to walk, regaining almost full mobility.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” Scalise said in a statement. “I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has had a strained relationship with Scalise, said in a statement that he had spoken with his No. 2 on Tuesday and found him to be in good spirits.

“Nothing — not a gunshot wound and certainly not cancer — will stop him from accomplishing what he sets his mind to,” McCarthy of California said in a statement.

New York Times

Miami mayor leaves GOP presidential race

MIAMI — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday suspended his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate.

The two-term mayor became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. He launched his campaign just over two months ago as one of the last competitors to join a primary race that has so far been dominated by former president Trump.

“While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” he said in a statement.

He did not issue an endorsement, saying instead, “I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win.”

The 45-year-old Suarez was vying to become the first sitting mayor and first Latino elected president.

Associated Press

Giuliani lists N.Y. apartment for $6.5 million

NEW YORK — Apartment 10W at 45 E. 66th St. went up for sale for $6.5 million in July. The prewar apartment includes “an abundance of sunshine, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors,” according to the listing. The layout is “thoughtful and inviting.” The dining room is “ideal for a tranquil breakfast or cozy dinner.” Oh, and “pets are welcome” in this co-op building.

The seller, Rudy Giuliani, could certainly use the cash.

His lawyer, Adam Katz, filed an article about the apartment being listed for sale as an exhibit to show that Giuliani, 79, “was close to broke.”

That was earlier this month at a court hearing where lawyers for Smartmatic, an election technology company that sued Giuliani and Fox News in 2021 over false claims of election fraud, argued that Giuliani was using his financial state as an excuse for not sharing discovery documents.

There “are a lot of bills that he’s not paying, from a $57,000 phone bill to significantly more,” Katz said at the hearing. “I think that this is very humbling for Mr. Giuliani.”

It’s a precipitous fall for “America’s Mayor” — the lawsuit is among several legal matters entangling Giuliani. Last week, he surrendered at an Atlanta jail for the racketeering case against former president Trump. Giuliani has been identified as a co-conspirator.

The controversies have left stains not just on Giuliani’s reputation, but on the apartment’s as well. It was raided by the FBI in 2021, overshadowing its walking distance to Nobu and Bergdorf Goodman.

Years ago, “it was a very positive thing” to prospective buyers that Giuliani lived there, said Dolly Lenz, a luxury real estate agent, who has had multiple listings in the co-op.

“It was like, it’s America’s mayor, he chose this building — all very good things ascribed to him living in the same building,” she said. But today, Lenz said she “would suspect it would be wildly different.”

New York Times



