Fixing the red zones on the Red Line

Another fall, another long subway shutdown.

Just over a year ago, the T shut down the Orange Line, a closure that was supposed to — but didn’t — speed trips on the line.

Now here we are, nearly a year later, and it’s the Red Line’s turn.

This time, new leaders are in charge of the agency and officials say the shutdown will, for real, reduce travel times. As of Friday, there were 111 speed restrictions on the line, according to the T’s slow zone dashboard.

The T’s map shows that most of those restrictions are on the Ashmont branch in Dorchester, and that’s the section that will shut down between Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, with service replaced by free shuttle buses.

Advertisement

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The closure comes after, as boston.com put it, the Red Line hit “rock bottom.” Trains are crawling along at average speed of 12.8 miles per hour, the Globe reported.

It’s distressing that it’s come to this again. The T is on thin ice with a lot of its riders. If this closure doesn’t deliver, it’ll only make it harder to build any sort of public confidence for expanding the system in the future.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.