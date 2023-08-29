Hardening schools is not the best solution to promote safety

Notwithstanding the headline of Marcela García’s Aug. 22 Opinion column, “Boston school safety is a big problem. Few are discussing it,” the fact is, many stakeholders have voiced concerns around school safety in Boston, in community discussions and City Council meetings.

García makes reference to a recent parent survey conducted by MassINC that showed support for metal detectors and returning police officers to schools, but the point is misleading since she did not also note that the survey presented metal detectors and school police as the only measures to address school safety, despite both having been shown to be ineffective solutions.