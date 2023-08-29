Private Medicare offshoots are all about seeking unfair advantage

Please keep reporting on the abuses of Medicare Advantage plans (“How Medicare can save $500 billion,” Ideas, Aug. 20). Medicare is health care that citizens historically have used successfully. To have or want an advantage over others is too common in our society. Giant insurance companies sponsor Medicare Advantage plans, and their constant advertising entices people who want “more” than their fellow citizens. Regulating the number of these ads and their content might be wise.

The authors of the Ideas piece cite cases of Medicare Advantage plans falsifying their participants’ medical data and siphoning money from our government, and that abuse can and must be stopped.