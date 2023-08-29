Volunteers tangle daily with the state’s right-to-shelter myth

Re “The myth of right to shelter in Massachusetts” (Opinion, Aug. 25): To Timothy’s Scalona’s op-ed about the illusion of the state’s right-to-shelter law, I say, “Amen!” As regular volunteers helping people in need be sheltered and housed, my colleagues and I see the myth up close and personal. A large part of our ministry to poor, vulnerable, and marginalized people is responding to their pleas for emergency shelter or to stay housed as they totter on the edge of eviction.
Even if one happens to fit the law’s priority designations, such as a family with kids, the reality is that shelters are beyond capacity, understaffed, and under-resourced. Phone calls to automated waiting lists are demoralizing and depressing at best. Promises of prompt attention and turnaround times from state agencies and nonprofit housing organizations contracted by the state to provide these services are often unkept or so delayed as to be rendered useless.
Ironically, these nonprofits often turn to us in some cases to cover the costs of emergency shelter at hotels and motels or to transport homeless people to hotels and feed them while they’re there. This is in addition to people who feel desperate and come directly to us knowing the system is broken.
The “us” is a group of volunteers doing what we can, neighbor to neighbor, using generously donated funds from parishioners, foundations, and other concerned businesses and individuals to fill far too many cracks in the so-called right-to-shelter system. There are many more like us.
This is not the way it should be in a Commonwealth.
Tom Dwyer
President
Attleboro District Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Attleboro