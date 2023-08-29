Town square roped off in Ashland due to wasp invasion, officials say

Officials in Ashland recently had to rope off a town square after “territorial wasps ” descended on the area, authorities said.

Here’s one locals have been buzzing about.

Ashland officials put out this graphic Thursday when they roped off a local square.

“Several territorial wasps have landed at Montenegro Square,” the town warned Thursday of last week via Facebook. “Our DPW is roping off the area and working on a solution. These wasps are exhibiting aggressive behavior, please give them space while we resolve the situation.”

Town DPW Director Doug Small didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday afternoon on the wasp wave.

Officials said via Facebook that there “are multiple species of territorial wasps at the square including yellow jackets and paper wasps.” The affected square, the town said, is “the paved brick square across from the Library on Main St.”

Yellow jackets, Mass Audubon says on its website, keep their nests out of public view.

They “build their nests underground, in the hollows of trees, or in the walls of buildings when there is an opening or crack in which to enter,” the site says. “They can be a nuisance at the picnic table. Give their nests plenty of space, as they can aggressively defend with a painful sting.”

Paper wasps, meanwhile, “build small, single-comb paper nests that are open from the bottom and hang from trees and shrubs or from the eaves or ceilings of buildings,” says Mass Audubon. “The adults feed on nectar, but the larvae are fed insects. Females often come into homes as cold weather sets in.”

And, Mass Audubon says, paper wasps have taste buds similar to yellow jackets - and a bit more subtlety.

“They are also fond of the food at picnic tables, but are more tranquil than yellow jackets,” the site says.

