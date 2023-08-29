Alex Cora says Monday’s debacle was ‘for benefit of the team’

That Barraclough allowed 10 runs in a 13-5 loss against the Houston Astros became the story because it left the Sox looking unprepared and uncompetitive.

The righthander did what was asked, throwing 94 pitches over 4⅓ innings so the Red Sox could rest a group of worn-down relievers.

Kyle Barraclough didn’t merit a name tag on his locker when he was called up from Triple A Worcester on Monday. He was a temporary patch on a leaky tire.

Watching from the dugout, James Paxton didn’t necessarily feel sympathy. But he understood the optics of the situation.

“Tough. Very tough,” Paxton said Tuesday. “Obviously [Barraclough] didn’t have his best stuff out there. He was battling; he was grinding away against a really good team. He kept firing and gave us innings.”

Barraclough was sent back to the minors after the game and could well be put in the same situation later this season given the state of the rotation.

Discounting openers, the Sox have used nine starters this season. Only Brayan Bello, who started on Tuesday, is likely to throw 135 or more innings and make at least 25 starts.

Paxton has been the second-most reliable starter and he might get to 115 innings.

“We’ve been guys to step up from the bullpen. Those guys have really needed to pick up a lot of innings,” Paxton said. “It’s hard. But we still have a chance, right?”

Mathematically, sure. The Sox were 5½ games out of a wild card spot as they took the field on Tuesday. Realistically, it’s unlikely when you look at a September schedule loaded with legitimate contenders.

It’s also evident that the Sox are playing with more of an eye on 2024 with how carefully they’re protecting their pitchers.

“It’s that balance,” said manager Alex Cora, whose dour postgame mood on Monday had brightened considerably by Tuesday afternoon. “We’re in the business of winning; I’ve been saying this since 2018. When you’re in [the manager’s] chair and those 26 guys and everybody in the organization, we’re in the business of winning.

“But at the same time, you’re not going to jeopardize somebody’s career because we have to win today.”

In late September and in the postseason, all the restrictions come off. But in late August and with the Sox having low odds of making it to the playoffs, caution comes first. That’s why Barraclough was left in the game and the Sox essentially gave up.

“What happened [Monday] happens in the big leagues,” Cora said. “It just happens that people here care and they talk about it and it becomes news. But that happens everywhere.

“It sucks, right? Because you don’t want to put a player in that situation. It’s embarrassing for me because I’m the manager. But you have to do things for the benefit of the team.”

Cora pointed to the Sox having 16 games in a row without a day off and dealing with injuries. The counter argument is every team deals with such things.

It’s also a different game now. Rick Porcello, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Chris Sale made 113 starts and pitched 655 innings for the Red Sox in 2018.

That same group gave the Sox another 113 starts and 632⅓ innings the following season.

Dave Dombrowski — who has the Phillies positioned to return to the postseason again this season — prioritized reliable starting pitching when he ran baseball operations for the Sox.

Advertisement

But in recent years, only top starters see a lineup a third time around. Teams also are more comfortable using openers [the Sox have done it 14 times this season] and putting together occasional bullpen games.

“When you have guys who can go five or six [innings] consistently, it’s a lot easier to manage the bullpen,” Cora said. “When that doesn’t happen, then you have to be very careful with the bullpen.”

The Sox thought having Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock back from season-ending injuries in 2022 would be enough. But they have combined for only 40 starts with a 4.98 ERA.

That’s what helped lead to Monday’s debacle.

“It just hasn’t happened,” Cora said.

