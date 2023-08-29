Astros jump on Brayan Bello early, and more Red Sox defensive blunders put another dent in wild-card hopes

Alex Bregman scalded a one-out solo shot in the top of the first that carried over the Green Monster in left-center field. Then, Yordan Alvarez made it back-to-back homers with his solo drive on a line to right that wrapped around the Pesky Pole.

The Red Sox lost to the Astros, 6-2, at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

The 2-0 hole wasn’t all that daunting. The Red Sox just saw Astros starter J.P. France in his most recent outing in Houston, tagging him for 11 hits and 10 runs.

But this was a different France, one more in-tune with his 3.51 ERA in 19 outings (18 starts) heading into the second of a three-game set Tuesday.

The Sox manufactured just two runs off the righthander, the first of which came in the third. Alex Verdugo laced a single into right-center field, and then Rafael Devers tapped a high chopper over the head of first baseman Jose Abreu to advance Verdugo to third.

France induced a Justin Turner grounder to Bregman at third that could have potentially been an inning-ending double play, but an errant throw to Jose Altuve at second helped make it a 2-1 game.

Bello, meanwhile, made it through the following three frames in scoreless fashion, but his club’s erratic defense, an issue for the Red Sox all season, spoiled his outing.

With one out in the fifth and Bello facing the bottom of the order, the righthander drew a Mauricio Dubon grounder to Rafael Devers. The Sox third baseman bobbled the ball, leading to Dubon reaching base safely then swiping second on a steal. Bello walked Jeremy Peña, but looked like he would erase Devers’s blunder (and the walk to Peña) when Altuve hit a grounder up the middle with second baseman David Hamilton in perfect position to step on second and deliver a strong throw to first to end the frame.

Hamilton succeeded at the first part, but yanked a throw in the dirt that first baseman Triston Casas failed to pick.

Bregman quickly made the Sox regret that error, lining an RBI single to left field, ending Bello’s outing.

Red Sox starters have now gone four straight starts without completing five innings.

