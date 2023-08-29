scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Bills’ Von Miller to miss first 4 games on physically unable to perform list

By John Wawrow Associated Press,Updated August 29, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will sit out the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. allowing him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament.Gary McCullough/Associated Press


ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season continuing his recovery from a torn right knee ligament after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

The Bills announced the move as part of their decision to pare their roster to a 53 players. Though Miller hoped to be ready for the start of the season, the move was expected after the 12th-year player has yet to be cleared for practice.

Miller was hurt in a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 and had surgery a few weeks later.

The 34-year-old is entering his second season with Buffalo after signing a six-year contract with Buffalo in March 2022, and months after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams. He leads NFL active players with 123½ sacks, and had eight in 11 games with the Bills before getting hurt.


