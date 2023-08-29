Blue Jays suffer pair of painful losses, on and off the diamond

Rookie Davis Schneider homered for Toronto, his sixth in 13 big league games, and added an RBI double, as the Blue Jays have lost five of seven. Toronto finished 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Keibert Ruiz hit a three-run home run, Carter Kieboom had a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Blue Jays 5-4 on Tuesday night, dropping the Blue Jays 3½ games behind Houston for the final AL wild card.

TORONTO — It was a bad night all around in Toronto, as the Blue Jays lost ground in the AL Wild Card race and their All-Star shortstop for at least 10 days.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right quadriceps, a move retroactive to Monday. Toronto selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

Washington’s Jacob Young got his first major league hit, a bunt single in the seventh. The 24-year-old center fielder, who debuted Saturday, also threw a runner out at the plate to end the eighth and preserve a two-run lead.

Washington (62-71) is 17-9 in August and moved two games ahead of the last-place New York Mets in the NL East.

“We expect to win when we come to the field,” Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore said. “That’s something we’re building.”

Gore (7-10) allowed one run and six hits in five innings to win for the first time in six starts since July 23.

Right-handers Mason Thompson and Hunter Harvey each got five outs before righty Kyle Finnegan survived a shaky ninth inning for his 25th save in 32 chances.

Finnegan gave up back-to-back singles and loaded the base with a walk to George Springer. Finnegan struck out Schneider, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI grounder and Danny Jansen hit a game-ending foul out.

“You get the dudes up that you want and it didn’t work out,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of his team’s ninth.

Kieboom connected in the second but Schneider replied with a leadoff homer in the third.

Lane Thomas drew a two-out walk in the fifth, Joey Meneses singled, and Ruiz followed with his 16th homer.

Both Nationals long balls came off José Berríos (9-10), who allowed five runs and six hits in six innings and is winless in four starts.

“Two homers and five runs, I don’t feel happy about it,” Berríos said.

Davis Schneider doubled off the left-field wall to drive in a run and chase Thompson in the seventh. Harvey came on and got Guerrero to ground out.

Whit Merrifield scored on Harvey’s wild pitch in the eighth, with Alejandro Kirk advancing to third. Young ended the inning by throwing Kirk out as tried to score on Daulton Varsho’s flyout.