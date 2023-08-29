Boys’ golf roundup: Danvers defeats Swampscott in Northeastern League match

Ipswich 96, Pentucket 72 — The Tigers were led in the Cape Ann League win senior Preston Hansen (21 points), Charlie Jepsen (18) and Dylan York (17), along with sophomore Connor Wright (17) at Ipswich Country Club.

East Bridgewater 113, Rockland 95 — In the Vikings’ South Shore League opener at Rockland Golf Course, Matt Werra put up 24 points, Ryan Barrett 20 and Cole Redder rounded out the leaderboard with 19.

Danvers 43, Swampscott 29 — The Falcons (2-0) won their second Northeastern League match at Tedesco Country Club. Bobby Fish, Brendan Glowik, Bryce Clark, and Nick Figueiredo earned wins.

Joseph Case 325, West Bridgewater 329 — Senior Ryan Farrell and junior Everett Rego shared medalist honors for the Cardinals in the South Coast win at West Bridgewater Country Club.

King Philip 161, Taunton 206 — Ethan Sullivan shot a 2-over-38 and Evan Regan carded a 41 to lead the Warriors (2-0) to a Hockomock League win at Segregansett Country Club.

Marblehead 44, Peabody 28 — Marty Ryan medaled with a 2-under-par 34 and Charlie Grenier shot an even-par 36 to lead the Magicians to a Northeastern victory.

Dover-Sherborn 215, Millis 250 — Senior Sean Scannell and sophomore Charlie Potter carded 1-under-par 33s to propel the Raiders to the Tri-Valley League win at Pinebrook Golf Course in Holliston. Seniors Mason Melchionda and Tim Hill fired 35s.