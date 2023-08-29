Breaking down the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster

Starter Mac Jones is the lone quarterback on the active roster, which will likely undergo additional changes in the coming week.

The Patriots decided to waive 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe and undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham on Tuesday, the deadline for teams to trim rosters to 53 players. Both will have to clear waivers in order for the Patriots to sign either to the practice squad.

FOXBOROUGH — The biggest surprise on cutdown day in Foxborough came at the backup quarterback position.

Keeping one quarterback on their initial 53-man roster is not unprecedented for the Patriots. They did so with Jones as a rookie in 2021, stashing veteran Brian Hoyer on the practice squad and Jarrett Stidham on the physically unable to perform list. The team temporarily elevated Hoyer for Weeks 1 and 2, before officially signing him to the active roster in Week 3.

The Patriots are likely hoping to do something similar this year. But in 2021, Hoyer did not have to clear waivers because he had more than four years of NFL experience. The Patriots must wait until noon on Wednesday to find out if another team decided to pick up Zappe and/or Cunningham. If they go unclaimed, they become free agents and are able to sign anywhere.

The waiver wire order is determined by last season’s standings, from worst to best record. The Patriots have the 14th priority.

If a team claims Zappe and/or Cunningham, the Patriots will have to look elsewhere to round out their quarterback room. Trace McSorley, cut by the Patriots on Monday, is an option. As are Garrett Gilbert, Will Grier, Colt McCoy, Trevor Siemian, Carson Wentz, and John Wolford.

The Patriots kept a thin group elsewhere on offense, too.

New England’s backfield will heavily rely on the tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, the Patriots’ lone running backs as of now. Although Stevenson and Elliott can contribute in the passing game, the team could still use a more traditional third-down back.

But the Patriots decided to release Ty Montgomery, whose skill set probably best fits that role, along with J.J. Taylor, who made a strong preseason push and showed improvement in pass protection.

Just as they did last year, the Patriots kept only two tight ends. They will bank on the health of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Both are expected to play integral roles in Bill O’Brien’s offense, especially in the red zone. Given the importance of 12-personnel packages under O’Brien’s scheme, it would not be surprising if the Patriots end up adding another tight end. Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser just didn’t show enough to warrant an immediate spot on the roster.

Wide receiver was where the Patriots loaded up, carrying six for the first time since 2019. Both sixth-round picks, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, made the team, joining Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton.

Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year contract this offseason, said he was impressed with Douglas and Boutte, calling their place on the roster “well-deserved.”

“A place like this, your IQ has to be really high,” Smith-Schuster said.

Thornton, who has not practiced since suffering an upper-body injury in Green Bay, could be a candidate for injured reserve. He would miss a minimum of four games.

The Patriots kept 11 offensive linemen — a sign that question marks remain and depth will be crucial moving forward. Center David Andrews and left tackle Trent Brown are guaranteed to start Week 1, as are guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, if healthy. The right tackle spot is up in the air, with Calvin Anderson, Riley Reiff, and rookie Sidy Sow in contention. Reiff, who is dealing with a knee injury, could also be an option on the inside if guard depth is needed.

Rookies Jake Andrews and Atonio Mafi are interior depth pieces, while new additions Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. are tackle prospects. The Patriots placed swing tackle Conor McDermott on IR, ending his season.

On defense, the decisions went essentially as expected with fewer stunners.

Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Jabrill Peppers, and Adrian Phillips comprise the safety group, one of the team’s strongest position groups. Linebacker, another area of strength, features Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chris Board, Anfernee Jennings, Matthew Judon, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, and Mack Wilson. Defensive tackle is also deep, with Christian Barmore, Daniel Ekuale, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Sam Roberts, Keion White, and Deatrich Wise.

At cornerback, the Patriots carried more players than usual — perhaps an indication that they expect second-year player Jack Jones to eventually miss time as a result of his ongoing legal situation. Jones’s next court date is Sept. 15.

Veteran Jonathan Jones, first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and Myles Bryant all were expected to make the roster, but Shaun Wade and rookie Ameer Speed, both on the bubble, also made the cut for additional depth.

The Patriots placed rookie Isaiah Bolden on injured reserve, ending his season. Bolden remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the preseason game in Green Bay.

As for special teams? The Patriots will be handing the reins over to a rookie duo in punter Bryce Baringer and kicker Chad Ryland. The Patriots traded veteran Nick Folk to Tennessee, fully entrusting Ryland with the starting job.

Long snapper Joe Cardona, safety Brenden Schooler, and Matthew Slater round out the special teams crew, a group that has become smaller in response to changes in the game.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.