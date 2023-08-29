Patriots tackle Calvin Anderson, who hasn’t practiced this summer, comes off injury list

Anderson, who signed a two-year contract this offseason, had not taken the field since mandatory minicamp. His absence complicated the woes on New England’s offensive line, which has dealt with a number of moving parts since the beginning of training camp.

Patriots swing tackle Calvin Anderson returned to practice Tuesday, meaning the team has activated him off the non-football injury list.

With Week 1 looming, the line seems to be coming together now. Right guard Michael Onwenu has been activated off the physically unable to perform list, after recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Left guard Cole Strange has been upping his participation level at practice, after suffering a knee injury early during the camp. And now Anderson is back in the fold.

The 27-year-old Anderson will compete for the starting right tackle job, which is the one position that remains in flux. Rookie Sidy Sow is in line to start on that side. Riley Reiff, another offseason free agent acquisition, should also be in the mix, but he suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale and hasn’t practiced since.

Even in his reps prior to the injury, Reiff did not impress. If Anderson can be ready (and effective), then New England’s offensive line should be in much better shape for the regular season.

