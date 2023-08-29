Field hockey notebook: At Walpole, Kerin Birch is determined not only to return to the Division 1 final — but to win it all

Birch was hooked. She quickly signed up for Porker Camp, a summer youth program run by members of the field hockey team. After years of playing for club teams, Birch joined Walpole’s youth squad as soon as she hit eighth grade.

In 2013, her mother, Mary , accepted a position as an assistant coach on the school’s varsity girls’ basketball team. For two years, Birch sat at her mother’s games listening to the basketball players tell tales of Walpole’s legendary field hockey program.

Now a senior at Walpole High, Kerin Birch learned about the “Porkers” when she was 6.

Now a co-captain and three-year starter at Walpole, Birch has played an integral role in the Porkers’s back-to-back runs to the Division 1 state final.

A team player, the center midfielder easily adapts to any situation. Though she led Walpole with 14 goals and 21 assists as a junior, her ability to read each play and thread on-the-mark passes has played a big part in Walpole’s success.

“Kerin is fantastic and has been since the beginning,” said Walpole coach Jen Quinn, whose team enters the season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s preseason Top 20 poll. “She’s super-skilled, sees the field very well, she’s got great vision . . . . She’s just the key to that whole [center] unit.”

Between twice-weekly practices with her teammates, a coaching role at the Porker Camp she once attended, workouts with her club team, and a job at a training facility in Norwood, Birch dedicated her summer to field hockey.

Kerin Birch (right) pursues Sophia Fruci during Walpole's field hockey practice. Debee Tlumacki

“I realized it’s my last chance to play before college,” Birch said. “So as an individual, every day, I’ve done something to get at least a little better so I can put my best foot forward this season and play my part in getting us that state championship.”

The last two seasons ended with one-goal losses to Andover in the state final. Undeterred, Birch and her teammates are hungry for another chance at the crown.

For Birch, this fall will mark her last bid to win a state field hockey title; it will also conclude a lifelong on-field relationship with fellow seniors Katie Colleran and Abby Johnson.

Colleran, a senior defender and co-captain, has played soccer, hockey, and field hockey alongside Birch since they were in second grade.

Though Johnson, a senior goalie, will see real varsity minutes for the first time following the graduation of Madison Clark, now at Holy Cross, Birch has become accustomed to her calls from the goal line from their years of experience playing for the same club team, Patriot Field Hockey.

Kerin Birch (left) has cemented a lifelong relationship with fellow Walpole teammates Abby Johnson (center) and Katie Colleran (right) who have played field hockey with each other since the youth level. “There’s a level of trust between us,” Colleran said. Debee Tlumacki

“We know each other so well,” Colleran said. “It just makes [playing together] feel a little easier, and there’s a level of trust between us.”

Next fall, Birch will head to Bryant University, where she will play field hockey for the Division 1 Bulldogs. But she is is soaking up every last moment as a Porker.

“It has by far been my favorite part of my high school experience, and I know for a fact that it will be the hardest thing for me to leave behind,” Birch said. “When it’s not field hockey season, I’m constantly finding myself wishing it was field hockey season

“It’s the best experience I could ever ask for. I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Corner hits

▪ Braintree ended last season in a 3-2 overtime loss to a strong Lexington squad in the first round. Despite the tough finish, the enthusiasm has not waned.

“We had 52 girls come out this season for our varsity, JV, and freshman teams,” coach CeCi Hodgkins said last week.

The Wamps (12-5-2) graduated 10 seniors, but return a very strong group, including goal-scoring seniors Callie Burchill and Margaret Carey. In net, they have one of the best goaltenders in the region in Bella Corcoran, a multi-sport standout who posted eight shutouts last season.

Preseason practices have focused on detail-oriented work so the team can “level up our play every game,” said Hodgkins.

“Our season came to a close quickly in the playoffs last year, and we have been waiting for fall to get back on the field and use it as fuel.”

▪ It’s been a summer full of coaching changes in both the MIAA and the prep and private schools.

Three longtime fixtures bid adieu this offseason, most notably Andover’s Maureen Noone, who exits having won the last two Division 1 state titles. Bridget Morris, a key piece on Noone’s 2010 and 2011 state champion squads, steps in for the Golden Warriors. At Marblehead, Linda Rice-Collins retired after 45 years. Mia Maccario steps in to lead one of the oldest programs on the North Shore. In Western Massachusetts, Longmeadow’s Ann Simons stepped down after winning the Division 2 title in her 42nd and final season. Kelly Gallo was named Simons’s successor.

On the North Shore, Emma McGonagle , a well-known club coach in the area, was hired by Hamilton-Wenham. Mikayla Panneton takes over at North Reading. Jillian Tobin will lead Peabody, her alma mater.

Brenda Talamini, Medway’s former JV coach, will now lead the varsity squad. Newton North will now have Lauren Baugher on the sidelines, and Framingham will be led by Diane Burke.

Watertown great Jonna Kennedy, a very familiar name to high school field hockey followers, will head up the squad at Milton Academy this fall. Also in the Independent School League, Whitney Jones moves from Lawrence Academy to Tabor Academy.

Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.