Here are 11 Eastern Mass. field hockey players to watch in 2023

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — The Boston University-bound senior enters the season with 89 career goals. After last year’s 41 tallies, hitting 100 is well within reach for the two-time defending Division 3 state champions.

Kerin Birch, Walpole — The Bryant-bound senior collected 14 goals and 21 assists in 2022, and will serve as one of the Porkers’ captains this season.

Sadie Canelli, Pingree — One of the nation’s best goalies in the 2024 class, the Boxford resident registered 15 shutouts and made 132 saves as a junior. She is committed to Indiana.

Maddie Chase, Danvers — A senior captain, Chase is one of the North Shore’s leading defenders for a Falcon squad that advanced to the Division 2 semifinals last fall.

Erin Cottam, Oliver Ames — Her 29 goals and 11 assists as a junior was punctuated by scoring the winning tally in a first-round tournament victory over Plymouth North.

Grace Haskell, Dartmouth — The senior was her team’s biggest scoring threat a year ago and fuels a Dartmouth squad with high expectations.

Drew Hussar, Dover-Sherborn — A two-time captain for the Division 3 semifinalists, the midfielder led the Raiders with 10 assists last season.

Katie Krumsiek, Westwood — The senior captain netted 15 goals and 10 assists last season.

Siany Ortez, Attleboro —A MSFHCA Rising Sophomore last year, the junior returns in goal after a stellar season, including a 17-save performance against Walpole.

Katie Radzik, Hanover — Last autumn’s Patriot League MVP is a threat all over the field, and enters her senior season with 26 goals.

Megan Smith, Case — The program’s record-setting scorer returns after a terrific junior season: Division 4 Player of the Year and South Coast Conference MVP thanks to a 36-goal, 17-assist season.

































