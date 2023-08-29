scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Here are 11 Eastern Mass. field hockey players to watch in 2023

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated August 29, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Off a 41-goal junior season, Molly Driscoll is the offensive catalyst for two-time defending Division champion Watertown.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Kerin Birch, Walpole — The Bryant-bound senior collected 14 goals and 21 assists in 2022, and will serve as one of the Porkers’ captains this season.

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — The Boston University-bound senior enters the season with 89 career goals. After last year’s 41 tallies, hitting 100 is well within reach for the two-time defending Division 3 state champions.

Sadie Canelli, Pingree — One of the nation’s best goalies in the 2024 class, the Boxford resident registered 15 shutouts and made 132 saves as a junior. She is committed to Indiana.

Maddie Chase, Danvers — A senior captain, Chase is one of the North Shore’s leading defenders for a Falcon squad that advanced to the Division 2 semifinals last fall.

Erin Cottam, Oliver Ames — Her 29 goals and 11 assists as a junior was punctuated by scoring the winning tally in a first-round tournament victory over Plymouth North.

Grace Haskell, Dartmouth — The senior was her team’s biggest scoring threat a year ago and fuels a Dartmouth squad with high expectations.

Drew Hussar, Dover-Sherborn — A two-time captain for the Division 3 semifinalists, the midfielder led the Raiders with 10 assists last season.

Katie Krumsiek, Westwood — The senior captain netted 15 goals and 10 assists last season.

Siany Ortez, Attleboro —A MSFHCA Rising Sophomore last year, the junior returns in goal after a stellar season, including a 17-save performance against Walpole.

Katie Radzik, Hanover — Last autumn’s Patriot League MVP is a threat all over the field, and enters her senior season with 26 goals.

Megan Smith, Case — The program’s record-setting scorer returns after a terrific junior season: Division 4 Player of the Year and South Coast Conference MVP thanks to a 36-goal, 17-assist season.









Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

