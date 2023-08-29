Jarren Duran will miss the remainder of the season because of toe surgery

Duran stayed in the game but was hobbling off the field in the eighth inning on a ground out. He then walked down the tunnel with a member of the Red Sox staff following him.

Duran sprained his left big toe — a condition known as “turf toe” — as he climbed the wall on a Gleyber Torres home run in the sixth inning of the Aug. 20 game against the Yankees in New York.

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran will miss the remainder of the season with a toe injury that will require surgery.

The Red Sox initially moved Duran to the 10-day injured list, but the Globe’s Julian McWilliams confirmed Tuesday that Duran will miss the rest of the season.

Since he was recalled from Triple A Worcester in April to replace the then-injured Adam Duvall, Duran has been one of the Sox’ most electric players. He leads the team in doubles with 34, many of which would be singles for others. He also leads the Sox in stolen bases by a large margin (24; 16 more than Masataka Yoshida).

Duran had been struggling at the plate in August, hitting .192 in 17 games. For the season, he was slashing .295/.346/.482 with 8 homers and 40 RBIs.

The Red Sox called up center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela from Triple A Worcester ahead of Monday’s game against the Astros. He made his debut in the eighth inning of the 13-5 loss, coming on to play center field in the top of the inning, then dropping a single to right on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the frame.

Rafaela, one of the Sox’ hottest prospects, entered Monday hitting .312/.370/.618 with 14 home runs in 48 games for Worcester. He has been dazzling for the WooSox, compiling a 14-game hitting streak and a 21-game on-base streak.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.