Which field hockey team leads the way in our preseason rankings? See the Top 20.

With a strong returning core from a 21-1-2 campaign, the Walpole field hockey team starts the 2023 season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 preseason rankings.
Depth, both offensively and defensively, make the Porkers the team to beat in Division 1. Watertown, the two-time defending champion in Division 3 coming off a 22-0 run under coach Eileen Donahue, is No. 2 thanks to dynamic players like Molly Driscoll and Rachel Egan.
Defending Division 1 champ Andover (22-1-3) is third. The traditional power graduated several key players that fueled their two title runs —and longtime coach Maureen Noon has retired — but the Golden Warriors still have depth other schools envy. Coming off great tournament appearances and returning solid pieces of those teams, Dover-Sherborn (16-2-4) and Sandwich (19-1-1) round out the top five. Keep an eye on No. 12 Newburyport and No. 16 Dartmouth, two teams with a lot of preseason buzz.
Boston Globe field hockey preseason Top 20
1. Walpole (2022 record: 21-2)
2. Watertown (22-0)
3. Andover (22-1)
4. Dover-Sherborn (16-2-4)
5. Sandwich (20-1-1)
6. Cohasset (14-6-1)
7. Franklin (18-2-1)
8. Masconomet (18-1-2)
9. Danvers (16-3-3)
10. Manchester Essex (16-4-3)
11. Monomoy (13-4-5)
12. Newburyport (16-4-2)
13. Joseph Case (19-2)
14. Falmouth (13-4-3)
15. Chelmsford (15-5)
16. Dartmouth (12-3-6)
17. Reading (15-3-3)
18. Winchester (13-3-5)
19. Lynnfield (13-8)
20. Braintree (12-4-2)
