high schools

Which field hockey team leads the way in our preseason rankings? See the Top 20.

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated August 29, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Coach Jen Quinn and Walpole are putting in the work in the preseason to make another run in Division 1.Debee Tlumacki

With a strong returning core from a 21-1-2 campaign, the Walpole field hockey team starts the 2023 season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 preseason rankings.

Depth, both offensively and defensively, make the Porkers the team to beat in Division 1. Watertown, the two-time defending champion in Division 3 coming off a 22-0 run under coach Eileen Donahue, is No. 2 thanks to dynamic players like Molly Driscoll and Rachel Egan.

Defending Division 1 champ Andover (22-1-3) is third. The traditional power graduated several key players that fueled their two title runs —and longtime coach Maureen Noon has retired — but the Golden Warriors still have depth other schools envy. Coming off great tournament appearances and returning solid pieces of those teams, Dover-Sherborn (16-2-4) and Sandwich (19-1-1) round out the top five. Keep an eye on No. 12 Newburyport and No. 16 Dartmouth, two teams with a lot of preseason buzz.

Boston Globe field hockey preseason Top 20

1. Walpole (2022 record: 21-2)

2. Watertown (22-0)

3. Andover (22-1)

4. Dover-Sherborn (16-2-4)

5. Sandwich (20-1-1)

6. Cohasset (14-6-1)

7. Franklin (18-2-1)

8. Masconomet (18-1-2)

9. Danvers (16-3-3)

10. Manchester Essex (16-4-3)

11. Monomoy (13-4-5)

12. Newburyport (16-4-2)

13. Joseph Case (19-2)

14. Falmouth (13-4-3)

15. Chelmsford (15-5)

16. Dartmouth (12-3-6)

17. Reading (15-3-3)

18. Winchester (13-3-5)

19. Lynnfield (13-8)

20. Braintree (12-4-2)

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

