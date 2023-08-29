Which field hockey team leads the way in our preseason rankings? See the Top 20.

With a strong returning core from a 21-1-2 campaign, the Walpole field hockey team starts the 2023 season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 preseason rankings.

Depth, both offensively and defensively, make the Porkers the team to beat in Division 1. Watertown, the two-time defending champion in Division 3 coming off a 22-0 run under coach Eileen Donahue, is No. 2 thanks to dynamic players like Molly Driscoll and Rachel Egan.

Defending Division 1 champ Andover (22-1-3) is third. The traditional power graduated several key players that fueled their two title runs —and longtime coach Maureen Noon has retired — but the Golden Warriors still have depth other schools envy. Coming off great tournament appearances and returning solid pieces of those teams, Dover-Sherborn (16-2-4) and Sandwich (19-1-1) round out the top five. Keep an eye on No. 12 Newburyport and No. 16 Dartmouth, two teams with a lot of preseason buzz.