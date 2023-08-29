New women’s hockey league lays out some of its plans for inaugural season

Home ice for the yet-unnamed Boston franchise has yet to be determined. Kasten said the PWHL hopes to announce venues for all six teams “very, very soon.”

The PWHL held its first press conference, a Zoom meeting with league board members from the Mark Walter Group, including Stan Kasten and Billie Jean King.

A few details on the newest professional women’s hockey league were revealed Tuesday morning, none more important locally than Boston officially being named one of the six teams in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Training camp is set to begin Nov. 18, with the five-month inaugural season to begin in early January. Along with Boston, teams will be based in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, and Minnesota.

There are still no names for any of the teams, or a logo for the league, or a schedule. The latter is expected to be announced in October, giving the league three months or so to begin ticket sales.

Each team will play a 24-game schedule, split evenly between road and home venues, but Kasten said the definition of “home venue” is in some flux.

Heeding advice from the National Hockey League, Kasten said PWHL teams will not necessarily play their dozen home games at the same building or even in the same market. Games could be played in NHL cities or at neutral sites.

The league expects to expand to a 32-game season eventually, with the season beginning in November. The first season should end in late May/early June. The playoffs will be at least two rounds.

The inaugural draft will be Sept. 18 in Toronto. Prior to that, the first 10 days of September will serve as a free agent signing period, with general managers obligated to sign three players each. Unsigned players will enter a 15-round draft, leaving teams with 18 roster spots. Undrafted players will become free agents and can negotiate tryouts.

Each team will be required to have at least 28 players in training camp.

The league expects to have a presence of some sort at NHL special events, with Kasten citing the Winter Classic and the All-Star Game.

Kasten described the relationship with the NHL as “consultative” with regards to market identification, advice, and assistance.

The PWHL is owned by the Mark Walter Group, which includes Walter, one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For now, the league owns all six teams. Kasten said “we might” evolve to teams being owned individually, “but there are no plans to do that.”

Kasten also said, “We certainly expect to expand from six teams.”

The league is still working on a policy regarding transgender players, according to Jayna Hefford, senior vice president of hockey operations.

The Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation were one of the original teams in the National Women’s Hockey League, founded in 2015.

In 2016, the team began playing at Warrior Arena in Brighton, where the Bruins practice. The teams formed a promotional partnership in 2019.

After the Canadian Women’s Hockey League dissolved in the spring of 2019, many of the elite players in the NWHL split from the league over dissatisfaction with wages and benefits and formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

The NWHL rebranded as the Premier Hockey Federation in 2019.

The Pride won three NWHL/PHF Isobel Cup championships, one in the first season, then back-to-back titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The PHF was expecting to have a salary cap of $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season, twice the amount from last season, but the buyout of the league in June meant the cancellation of all PHF player contracts.

