Patriots trade kicker Nick Folk to Titans for draft pick

The Patriots traded kicker Nick Folk to the Titans on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
Folk, 38, has played for New England since 2019. Over that span, he’s made 108 out of 121 field goal attempts (89.3 percent). Folk signed a two-year contract through 2023 last spring. Folk was drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and has bounced between four teams since then.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots selected kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, beginning a training camp competition at the position.
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Follow along with cuts here.
