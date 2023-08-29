Patriots’ offensive line taking shape with Cole Strange and Calvin Anderson getting healthier

In addition to the two new faces acquired earlier in the week, the group continues to add some missing pieces. Left guard Cole Strange , who went down with an undisclosed injury the first day the Patriots were in pads this summer, spoke optimistically Tuesday about being ready for the Sept. 10 opener. In addition, tackle Calvin Anderson , who has been on the non-football injury list since the start of camp because of an illness, indicated Tuesday he’s progressing toward a return soon.

Anderson, who was signed this offseason as a free agent, wouldn’t specify what sidelined him in recent months, but by his tone, it was a serious health issue, one Strange said was a “game-ender for a lot of people.”

“At this moment, we’re not going to talk in-depth about what happened just yet, because I want to focus on getting back on the field, playing, whatever,” Anderson said. “But there will be a time we go through it, and it’ll be a beautiful story. But what I can say is that I’m so grateful to be back. I really am. I missed it. You don’t realize how many things you take for granted. My perspective I feel like is so much more refreshed now. It’s just really nice to be back on the field.

“I love football. Been playing my whole life and it’s still my passion. To have it taken away for a relatively short amount of time is tough. But to have it back, to be back round the guys, the camaraderie, obviously . . . I don’t even know how to describe it.”

Anderson credited his teammates for their support throughout the process.

“They were as worried as they could be,” Anderson said of his fellow linemen. “Obviously everybody has a job to do here, but I think we have a special group. The offensive line, we have to work cohesively. It’s got to be five guys working as one. I’m grateful for all them guys checking in. My boy Mike [Onwenu]. Obviously Dave [Andrews] is the head man . . . he’s always checking in on all the guys. That made it easier knowing the guys were thinking about me.”

The 27-year-old Anderson, who is 6 feet 5 inches and 305 pounds, played his last three seasons in Denver as a tackle. In his journey to get back on the field, he’s gained a new appreciation for the game.

“I really believe that my perspective has been refreshed. I believe I’m much more grateful for the small things you get to do every day; waking up every day, getting to walk in the building,” he said. “I’m blessed in a way that I was able to go through this and make it out the other end, because the story and testimony I have will be so much more impactful.”

As for the 25-year-old Strange, he’s been limited at practice of late but is excited to get back on the field and not have to watch games on television.

“It does feel really good to be back out there,” said Strange, who is set to begin his second season. “Watching the game is kind of a weird experience. I haven’t watched my own team . . . ever. So I was just itching to get back out there.

“I’m not doing everything yet, but it feels good.”

Something special

With Tuesday’s trade of Nick Folk to the Titans, the offseason special teams shakeup was complete. As a result, the Patriots will open the season with a rookie punter (Bryce Baringer) and kicker (Chad Ryland).

“I went out to practice today and stuck to my routine. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to take that one step, and if I keep going up, I’ll be in an all right spot,” Ryland said. “I think the real blessing is I’m 23 years old, I’m healthy. And I can do nothing more than give all the glory to God for my health, my support system, everything.”

For many of the special teamers, ithe departure of Folk came with mixed emotions.

“It’s tough,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater. “Nick is probably the most professional guy I’ve ever worked with in terms of his approach. In terms of how he attacked his craft and the type of teammate he’s been to all of us in this locker room. It’s always tough to see guys go, especially a guy like that. The emotions that I feel when guys are on the move, it’s hard to articulate, because you have relationships with these guys. For a lot of people, it’s just numbers and the name and let’s get to the season.

“But for us, this is our livelihood. This is how we provide for our families. We sacrifice a lot. So it’s hard to see guys move like that. Obviously, Nick will go kill it in Tennessee. We all know that. We all wish him well, and I thank him for all he taught me.”

Difficult day

Cutdown day can be rough. “This is not an easy day for anyone here,” Slater said. “There’s a lot of stress [and] anxiety. I could feel it as soon as I hit the door. So you try and work through it the best you can. We all understand that it’s part of the business. But it’s not easy.” . . . Tight end Mike Gesicki, who recently shed his non-contact practice jersey, spoke briefly with reporters Tuesday, and said he was “day to day” and just hoping for “no setbacks.” . . . Strange classified himself as “day by day.” He was later asked about his level of faith in quarterback Mac Jones. “I never really lost trust in him,” Strange said. He then was asked why. “I don’t know. That’s my dude,” Strange added . . . With the trade of Folk, Slater — who will turn 38 next month — becomes the oldest player on the roster. “Yeah, man, that’s crazy,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t think about that. I am old, so. Used to have hair, now I don’t.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.