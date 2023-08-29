Game 133: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

That was not the start the Red Sox were looking for. Entering the night 4½ games out of the wild-card race, the Sox were pounded by the Astros, 13-5 Monday night.
Perhaps the only highlight was the MLB debut of prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, who came on to play center field in the top of the eighth, then recorded his first hit in the bottom of the inning.
The two teams will resume their series Tuesday night, with Brayan Bello on the mound for the Sox.
Lineups
ASTROS (75-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP J.P. France (9-5, 3.51 ERA)
RED SOX (69-63): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Bello: Jose Altuve 1-3, Yordan Alvarez 1-3, Alex Bregman 1-4, Yainer Diaz 1-3, Mauricio Dubón 3-3, Corey Julks 0-3, Chas McCormick 1-3, Jeremy Peña 1-3, Jon Singleton 1-3, Kyle Tucker 1-3
Red Sox vs. France: Rafael Devers 1-2, Adam Duvall 1-2, Justin Turner 1-2, Luis Urías 2-2, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Connor Wong 2-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-2
Stat of the day: The Astros have 57 hits over their last three games, setting a franchise record for the most hits over a three-game span, and the most in MLB since the Red Sox had 60 on Aug. 14-16 in 2015.
Notes: Casas has 11 RBI over his last 15 games. … Bello is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA against the Astros in his career over one relief appearance and the one start last week in which he allowed one run in seven innings while striking out four in a 17-1 win. … France took the loss after he allowed 10 runs on 11 hits in 2⅓ innings on in his first career meeting with the Red Sox. … Duvall is batting .355 with six doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in his last 17 games.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.