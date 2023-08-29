Game 133: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

That was not the start the Red Sox were looking for. Entering the night 4½ games out of the wild-card race, the Sox were pounded by the Astros, 13-5 Monday night.

Perhaps the only highlight was the MLB debut of prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, who came on to play center field in the top of the eighth, then recorded his first hit in the bottom of the inning.

The two teams will resume their series Tuesday night, with Brayan Bello on the mound for the Sox.