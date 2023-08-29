Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is attempting an NFL comeback

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is working out with the Atlanta Falcons, The Globe’s Ben Volin confirmed Tuesday.
“Malcolm is motivated and in great playing shape,” Butler’s agent Justin Allen told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “He worked his way back. I feel like his passion and love for the game is there and he has a lot to give to the secondary in Atlanta.”
Butler hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Titans. Since then, he’s kept in contact with teams and has been “training for a chance like this,” per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
Can confirm that CB Malcolm Butler is working out for the Falcons today, as @AaronWilson_NFL said. Former Patriots SB hero is writing a book, and is still looking to add another chapter— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 29, 2023
Patriots fans will remember Butler from Super Bowl XLIX, when he intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on the goal line during the game’s final minute to secure the New England victory.
Butler later signed a 5-year, $61 million contract with the Titans and spent three seasons in Nashville.
The 33-year-old cornerback is also in the process of writing a book, according to Volin.
