Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is attempting an NFL comeback

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is working out with the Atlanta Falcons, The Globe’s Ben Volin confirmed Tuesday.

“Malcolm is motivated and in great playing shape,” Butler’s agent Justin Allen told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “He worked his way back. I feel like his passion and love for the game is there and he has a lot to give to the secondary in Atlanta.”

Butler hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Titans. Since then, he’s kept in contact with teams and has been “training for a chance like this,” per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.