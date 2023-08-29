Turns out Donald Trump is built just like a lot of famous athletes. Or is he?

This makes Trump the physical twin of Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, also listed at 6-3, 215. Turns out Trump also could be a body double for San Diego Padres sluggers Manny Machado (6-3, 218) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (6-3, 217).

According to booking records released by Georgia authorities, former president Donald Trump is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs a self-reported 215 pounds.

Truly amazing. The 77-year-old Trump at this hour is the exact same height and weight as Muhammad Ali was when he boxed Joe Frazier as a 28-year-old in the Fight of Century at Madison Square Garden in 1971.

What a specimen!

There are Trump body bookends all over the sports world. Tom Brady (6-4, 225) is only an inch taller and 10 pounds heavier than The Donald but clearly could wear anything from Trump’s closet. Same goes for Bryce Harper (6-3, 210), Charlie Coyle (6-3, 223), Joe Burrow (6-4, 215), Justin Fields (6-3, 228), and NBA star Eric Gordon (6-3, 215). Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (6-3, 240) would have to suck in his gut a little, but maybe he could squeeze into Trump trousers.

Oh, and Mac Jones (6-3, 220) needs to lose only 5 pounds to be as fit as the former Prez.

This is where I must ask everybody to calm down for a second and take a deep breath. This is not a political statement, nor is it about body shaming. In pro sports, being in top shape is part of the job. This has nothing to do with serious lies and issues that impact our lives and/or democracy.

This is about vanity and selling a narrative that makes one feel better about oneself. Who among us has not done that? I’m told it sometimes even happens on dating apps.

It’s certainly been part of the sports playbook. Many teams and leagues have been liberal over the years with the way they list heights and weights — whether it’s fudging them up or down — for whatever competitive advantage they perceive they might gain.

Remember Red Sox free agent signee Pablo Sandoval? The nimble Panda battled the bulge throughout his decorated career and even popped his belt buckle in mid-swing while playing for the Sox. When Sandoval showed up looking as if he’d swallowed a volleyball at spring training in 2016, Red Sox owner John Henry told reporters that the Panda had cut his body fat to 17 percent.

“Did he say 70 percent?” we asked one another.

Same with The Donald. He’s like Reggie Cleveland, Rich “El Guapo” Garces, and every cliché-speaking Sox hurler who ever reported to spring training claiming to be “in the best shape of my career.”

We’ve all done it: visits to the doctor’s office, attempts to ride the roller coaster when you are not yet 4 feet tall, fake IDs to get into nightclubs …

Ever flown one of those small Cape Air jets to the Vineyard where they ask everybody how much they weigh before assigning seats? Who among us tells the truth?

Some athletes bend physical fact in the opposite direction.

Bill Walton believes folks think 7-footers are freaks, so he lists his height as 6-11, even though everybody knows Walton is an inch or two taller than Robert Parish, who is 7-1.

When ever-skinny Chris Sale showed up looking like Gandhi in spring training last February, I asked him if he was really 183 pounds, as listed on the spring roster.

“Want to pick me up?” answered Sale. “I haven’t stepped on a scale in a while, but I’d say I’m around 185-ish.”

A letter-writer to the Globe accused me of body-shaming Sale.

Which is what Trump endures; which explains the blatant weight whopper on his arrest report.

It’s vanity, people.

Bill Clinton was known to exaggerate his golf scores. Vince Wilfork always insisted he could dunk. In early versions of his official Patriots bio, Bob Kraft said he played football at Columbia (Kraft played in a 150-pounds-and-under “lightweight” league).

This aging columnist is no exception. I haven’t demanded an update to the cartoon logo over my column that makes me look younger than I am.

So The Donald wants to be 6-3, 215? Swell. It’s the American Dream.

Put me down for 6-2, 185. And put Brad Pitt’s photo in place of my goofy dated cartoon.

Now excuse me while I go run a five-minute mile.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.