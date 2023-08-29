Rumors and misdirection keep crowds away from Prigozhin burial

The fog of misinformation was so dense that a joke spread on social media calling it a “special funeral operation,” a pun on the Kremlin’s term for the war in Ukraine, “special military operation.”

Speculation about where Prigozhin would be buried Tuesday ricocheted around news media and channels on the Telegram messaging app, including those considered close to the Russian security services. There were reports (true) of increased security presence and barriers erected at several cemeteries around his hometown, St. Petersburg, and other reports (false) of hearses and a funeral cortege.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Even in death, the movements of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary boss, were the subject of intense interest, contradictory reporting, and cultivated confusion.

Then, about 5 p.m. Tuesday, came the announcement from his company’s press service that Prigozhin had been buried around 1 p.m., with a small group of people in attendance, at Porokhovskoye Cemetery in the eastern part of St. Petersburg. At least some police contingents and rumors appeared to have been decoys — Porokhovskoye had not been mentioned in the swirl of speculation.

Information about the burial could not confirmed independently, because by the time it was released, hundreds of police officers and national guard troops ringed the entire cemetery and sealed it off to all but a few people. All that could be seen of the grave from a bridge over the cemetery were a large Russian flag, a Wagner flag, and the top of a wooden cross. A Times reporter saw police officers sweeping the funeral plot with a dog trained to detect explosives.

Prigozhin was once seen as being close to President Vladimir Putin, and for years, he and his Wagner military company were lethal tools of Kremlin policy in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa, and gained a popular following. Then in June, he led a brief mutiny against the Russian military leadership, leading to widespread speculation that his days were numbered.

On Aug. 23, a business jet carrying Prigozhin fell, smoking, from the sky northwest of Moscow. All 10 people aboard were killed, including the three top figures in Wagner, leaving the group’s future in doubt.

The confusion about his burial and heavy security presence at Porokhovskoye ensured that the throng of supporters expected to attend never materialized.

“It seems that the authorities, as expected, want to avoid a spontaneous rally in memory of the top leadership of Wagner and to do so, have imposed a fog around the burial place,” Farida Rustamova, an independent journalist, wrote on Telegram.

Russian state television barely mentioned the burial.

Wagner’s logistics boss, Valery Chekalov, who perished with Prigozhin, was buried Tuesday at a ceremony that had not been publicized in advance, but was attended by several hundred people. The group’s top field commander, Dmitry Utkin, was also killed.

In the days before Prigozhin’s burial, any information released was vague, conflicting, and unconfirmed by the government or Wagner. The Kremlin said it had no information — except that Putin would not attend.

The murk was fitting for Prigozhin, whose life and death have been shrouded in mystery.

For years, he denied any connection to Wagner or to internet campaigns to interfere in American elections, before later boasting about both. Wagner’s work for authoritarian regimes came with lucrative oil and mineral concessions, but the extent of his wealth was concealed. He often disguised his locations and movements, using different aircraft, and was even said to use body doubles.

It is unclear what brought down his plane last week, but US and Western officials have said they believe there was an explosion on board. Many Western officials have said they think it is likely that Putin, who has often been accused of ordering the assassinations of people he considers traitors, had Prigozhin killed as retribution for the mutiny in June.

At the White House on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped closer to saying so publicly than the Biden administration had before. She noted the failed rebellion, which Putin denounced at the time as treason, and the agreement that ended it.

“Now two months after he struck that deal, he’s been killed,” Jean-Pierre said. “So it’s, you know, it’s pretty evident what happened here.” She also referred to “what Mr. Putin tends to do.”

After the crash, Russian authorities released the plane’s flight manifest, showing the names of the 10 people who were supposed to be on board, and said that all aboard had been killed. That left room for days of speculation about whether Prigozhin was really on the plane.

The deaths were not officially confirmed until Sunday, when Russian investigators said genetic testing showed that the victims of the crash matched the names on the manifest.