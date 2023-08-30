Did Hulu pick a good time to cancel ‘The Great’?

I’m sad to say that “The Great” has been canceled by Hulu after three seasons. The show has been a raunchy delight since it premiered 2020, featuring sly comic excellence from leads Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Created and written by Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the similarly bawdy movie “The Favourite,” it was about the twisted marriage between Catherine the Great and Peter III. It was also about sexism, sex, power, and the feebleness of public opinion.
Hulu has not released an explanation for the decision on the show, which has been nominated for a total of seven Emmys, including one for Hoult and one for Fanning. I suspect that between the strikes and — spoiler alert here — the death of a major character in season 3, the streamer decided to pull the plug. There may have been more story to tell — especially regarding some of the secondary characters, particularly Belinda Bromilow’s Elizabeth — but season 3 ended on a positive and a largely non-cliffhangery note. It can serve as a series finale.
Yes, I’m sad to deliver this news, but I’m also supportive of the decision to end the show. Three seasons of good comedy and then out — it’s not a bad thing, and I can think of more than a few shows that should have made the same choice. Now there’s no chance for “The Great” to lose its central tension and its primary source of humor due to the spoiler I mentioned earlier. It will never run the risk of becoming a tired, repetitive disappointment. It’s leaving us wanting more, which I’ve heard is always a good thing to do.
