See the trailer for Meg Ryan’s rom-com return, ‘What Happens Later’

For Meg Ryan in “ What Happens Later ,” a new love story that unfolds in an airport beset by a nasty snowstorm, it’s a little bit of both. Rom-com royalty Ryan returns to the screen and the director’s chair for the film, which also stars David Duchovny as the one-who-got-away, coming to theaters this October. The trailer, released Wednesday by Bleecker Street Media, teases the tale of the two travelers and former lovers as they get stuck, on their way to cities with rhyming names (Ryan’s character is headed to Boston; Duchovny’s to Austin). The two are forced to troubleshoot their missed connections of both the romantic and aviation-related variety with nothing but long, barren corridors, rows of empty pleather seats, and a facetious airport announcer to distract.

Finding oneself trapped in an airport with an ex could be a fantasy or a nightmare, depending on the break-up.

More than 20 years after their last meeting, Willa (Ryan) runs into Bill (Duchovny) in an undisclosed airport after each learns their flight has been indefinitely delayed. Just like the old days, their divergent personalities clash — Willa, a perpetual optimist, and Bill, a worrier diagnosed with “anticipatory anxiety” — and threaten to drive them away from each other for good, even as their obvious attraction remains strong.

In the trailer, Ryan’s Willa addresses the tension. “Relax, you’re already living out your worst case scenario,” she says. Duchovny’s Bill responds, “What? Being stuck here with you?”

As they wait out the storm, with frequent interruptions from a voice-of-god airport announcer, the pair rehashes their old relationship. “When people break up, there’s the thing that they tell each other, and then there’s the truth, which you never told me,” Willa says.

Bill replies, “I was in love with you, and I couldn’t turn that on and off like a switch.”

Ryan, whose films “Sleepless in Seattle” and “When Harry Met Sally” helped define the modern rom-com, also adapted and wrote “What Happens Later,” based on Steven Deitz’s play “Shooting Star,” alongside Deitz and playwright Kirk Lynn. The film, out Oct. 13, marks Ryan’s first on-screen role since “Ithaca,” also her directorial debut, in 2015.

