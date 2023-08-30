One more rodeo for the ’50s singer known as the Brooklyn Cowgirl

When it was done, Roman wrote all the musicians thank you notes. “I didn’t realize they got paid. I thought they had done it as a favor. Talk about the height of naivete!” laughs Roman, 89, speaking from her Connecticut home. But Roman could be excused for not knowing how Nashville worked: She was a Jewish girl from Brooklyn whose love of horses and cowboy songs led her to become one of the most unlikely country music attractions of the 1950s. Now Roman is making her first singing appearance in 40 years Saturday in Beverly, at an event celebrating the premiere of a documentary film about the 2022 Bay State Barn Dance.

Roman was born in 1934 to a mom who was a Radio City Music Hall Rockette. Her stepfather ran a successful pickle business, which allowed Mimi to enjoy the horse stables that were plentiful in an era when Brooklyn still had some wide open spaces. “There was a bridle path so you could ride from Prospect Park to Coney Island,” says Roman, who also won rifle-shooting competitions.

Mimi, who used her stepfather’s last name Rothman, entered the Madison Square Garden rodeo queen contest twice but came up short. Hearing that a top MSG official was antisemitic, she dropped the “t” from her name, and promptly won the 1953 pageant. Within months, she appeared on TV shows hosted by Paul Whiteman and Arthur Godfrey.

Decca Records shortened her name to Roman and invented a fictitious backstory that she was born in California that survives to this day online. Roman would go home to New York between sessions and tours, where her showbiz peers, including Elvis Presley, would visit her.

“We would go on little dates to the movies. He was the sweetest guy, an absolute gentleman,” she remembers. Presley tried referring Roman to the management services of Colonel Tom Parker, an opportunity she is still glad she turned down.

Despite working with Patsy Cline’s producer, Owen Bradley, none of Roman’s excellent Decca sides became smashes — she thinks it was because the label didn’t offer DJs payola. But on the strength of her performances, she was tapped to join the Philip Morris Country Music Show, an 18-month barnstorming bus tour headlined by Carl Smith. The tobacco company, looking to generate good will after being criticized for making a donation to a civil rights organization, offered free admission with proof of purchase of one of their products.

“I got on the bus and said ‘I don’t want any Jew jokes,’ and they were good about it,” says Roman. Still, going from New York to the segregated South was a shock.

The early ‘60s saw Roman move from the country circuit to the Brill Building near Times Square, a music industry hub. She sang jingles for Sprite and Doublemint Gum, released pop records under the name Kitty Ford, recorded demos for songwriters Paul Simon, Burt Bacharach, and Carole King, and appeared onstage in “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Mimi Roman left the music business for real estate and hasn't performed in 40 years. Edan Evans

Eventually Roman became a real estate agent but kept her hand in the business as a radio DJ, a singer with a local band, and an extra in films including “Tootsie.” “One day I was singing and looked at the audience and I said, ‘I’d rather be down there than up here,’ and that was it.”

After selling a house to Michael Bolton, she became the soft rocker’s personal assistant for a year.

In recent years Roman discovered that her country records had an overseas following among rockabilly fans. The German label Bear Family reissued her Decca sides. Last year Joe Hopkins released a charming documentary about Roman and produced a pair of releases drawn largely from Roman’s own collection of acetates: “First of the Brooklyn Cowgirls,” a compilation of unreleased ‘50s tracks and radio and TV performances, and “Pussycat,” a collection of Kitty Ford sessions.

Word that Roman was living in New England reached promoter Beck Rustic, who was putting together an event to celebrate the premiere of a documentary about the Bay State Barn Dance, an Opry-style revue that was the centerpiece of last year’s final New England Shakeup rockabilly weekend. The film will screen on Friday at The Cabot in Beverly. On Saturday a full day of music at the city’s Franco American Club will include Roman performing as a special guest of Willie Barry, a talented young rockabilly singer.

“I’m excited and still kind of dumbfounded that people want to hear me. It’s nothing I could have forecasted,” Roman says. “I’ll be there with my boots on. In fact, it’ll be the same pair of boots I last performed in. They still fit!”

BAY STATE BARN DANCE FILM PREMIERE WEEKEND

Film screening at The Cabot, Beverly, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m., $20. Live music, including Mimi Roman with Willie Barry, at the Franco-American Club, Beverly, Sept. 2, 4 p.m. to midnight, $50. Record fair and vintage market, Bone Up Brewing, Everett, Sept. 3, 2 to 7 p.m., free. Tickets and a full schedule at www.BayStateBarnDance.com.

Noah Schaffer can be reached at noahschaffer@yahoo.com.