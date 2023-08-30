At Passim, 25 years ’round the Campfire

And 25 years ago, when Passim launched its Campfire Festival for emerging artists, aspiring singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier got her chance to play that storied club with another new face, Stoughton’s Lori McKenna — now a three-time Grammy winner.

Over the decades, and at two Cambridge addresses, Club Passim (nee Club 47) has hosted its share of legends and soon-to-be greats: Richie Havens, Bill Monroe, Muddy Waters, Tom Rush, Tracy Chapman, Tom Waits, Doc Watson, Jim Kweskin, Maria Muldaur.

In 1959, an up-and-comer named Joan Baez played the club. In 1963, Bob Dylan joined a “Sunday Hootenanny” there.

Campfire “is an opportunity to play that hallowed stage where so many great American songwriters have stood,” said Gauthier in a phone interview from Nashville.

“That stage is really important. When you’re up-and-coming, you want to play a stage where people listen. Finding an opportunity to get into places where people listen is the name of the game.”

This holiday weekend, Friday through Monday, some 67 emerging artists selected by Passim will perform, preceded by a 25th anniversary celebration Thursday.

Matt Smith, Passim’s managing director, founded the fest in 1998 as a way to fill the club on a hard-to-book Labor Day weekend.

“What started out as a way to fill a bad weekend is now truly one of the biggest ways we get to bring new artists into the club, and bring an audience in for brand-new artists,” said Smith.

That first year, 600 people turned out. “We knew we had something pretty hot in our hands,” he recalled. Campfire has since “become a fixture of our programming.”

Over the last quarter century, the fest has served as a springboard for a veritable who’s who of emerging artists, local and otherwise.

Alumni include Josh Ritter, Anaïs Mitchell, Lake Street Dive, Tall Heights, Regina Spektor, Mark Erelli, Ryan Montbleau, Kris Delmhorst, Suitcase Junket, the Low Anthem, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Della Mae, Darlingside, Jake Blount, “The Voice” contestant Kara McKee, and “American Idol” contestant Beane.

“You look back at a certain year and go ‘Oh, wow, there’s 10 or 15 artists off of this list that are big headliners,” said Smith.

From left: Lori McKenna, Melissa Ferrick, Barbara Kessler, and Laurie Geltman perform at the Campfire Festival in 1999. Courtesy of Matt Smith

Gauthier remembered Smith stoking the embers of that first Campfire. “Matt thought it up as an opportunity [for new artists], and he’s stayed true to his vision,” she said. “I’m just really proud of what he’s pulled off here. The way that he’s kept his arms open to up-and-coming [artists], it’s just been a really beautiful thing.”

On the docket this year: Marina & Berna, Talia Rose, Woundikin, Abby Lokelani, Doctora Xingona, Genesis Fermin, Kayla Blackburn, Hannah Delynn, Lloyd Thayer, Andrew Sue Wing, Maurizio Fiore Salas, Lisa Bastoni, Rose Polenzani, Libby Kirkpatrick, Sweet Petunia, Nicolas Emden, Molly Pinto Madigan, Rachel Sumner, Chris Walton, Ava Sophia, Colin McGovern, and many more.

The draw for the audience, said Smith, is “that sense of discovery. You go to see someone you love, you catch a dozen other acts that become your next favorite artists.”

His personal discoveries “go all the way back to Josh Ritter, Anaïs Mitchell — even Regina Spektor was someone I hadn’t seen before. She played the festival, and we were all just like: ‘What the heck is this? This is amazing.’ ”

David Wax started out playing Passim open-mic nights. When his band, David Wax Museum, played their first Campfire in 2008, “it was a really big deal.”

“Campfire is a part of this brilliantly designed pipeline that Passim has cultivated where a musician can refine their chops at the open mic, work their way up to Campfire, and finally” headline, Wax said in an email.

“I had just come back to Boston after traveling around Mexico. I felt a bit culturally and socially adrift once back in Cambridge, but Campfire gave me a sense of community,” he said. “It showed me that there was truly a folk scene in the Northeast, and Campfire felt like it was at the hub.”

Lake Street Dive at the 2007 Campfire Festival. Courtesy of Matt Smith

Cambridge’s Alisa Amador played her first Campfire in 2019. She’s gone on to headline — and sell out — the club three times.

“Club Passim was a place I had always wanted to play. But I was just getting started,” she said. “Campfire Festival made it possible for me to play in a place that’s really important. I just feel so much gratitude for Club Passim and what they do to foster a whole support system for working musicians. It’s hard to put into words how much that means to me.”

Many artists interviewed said a Passim audience truly listens.

“Campfire is such a perfect example of the culture that Club Passim fosters of truly listening no matter who is playing,” Amador said. “I have not seen that anywhere else in the same way.”

“Passim was always a place I wanted to play,” said Providence-based musician Avi Jacob, who is returning to Campfire. He’ll be back this weekend performing as Hawk in the Nest. “People know the music’s going to be good. I also just think [the fests] keep getting better.”

Teenager Aidan Buck is the youngest performer on the roster this year, Smith said, but artists have ranged from “10 or 11 up to their 70s.”

Smith says while there have been fest surprises over the years — Peter Wolf or Al Kooper popping in for sets, among them — his favorite part is the “in-the-round performances. Because even if you know the [artists], when you put them in combination with some of the other folks, you always get something new.”

He also loves to see “the connectivity between the artists, to see the artists start to know each other … building these friendships, both professional and personal.”

A hot set at Campfire just may lead to another gig. Smith says: “We debrief after and say: ‘What stood out here?’ ”

It’s a guarantee the artists will be giving it their all. “It’s a really important stage for people to stand on,” Gauthier said. “And they know it.”

CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL

At Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. Sept. 1-4, 2 p.m. $10 (single day), $25 (full festival pass). www.passim.org

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her @laurendaley1.