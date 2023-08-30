Zach Bryan is coming to Gillette Stadium in June 2024

Bryan, whose self-titled album was released Aug. 25, will be coming to Foxborough on June 26. Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit and Levi Turner will open.

Fast-rising country star Zach Bryan is bringing his just-announced “The Quittin’ Time Tour” to Gillette Stadium in 2024.

Written and produced entirely by Bryan, the new album, the Oklahoman’s fourth full-length, features guests including Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and the War and Treaty.

The presale for concert tickets starts at noon on Sept. 6 at zachbryanpresale.com, and the general sale opens on Sept. 8. “The Quittin Time Tour” will travel all around the country in 2024, beginning in Chicago March 6 and ending in Tulsa Dec. 14, with 54 performances in all.

