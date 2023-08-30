Zach Bryan is coming to Gillette Stadium in June 2024

Fast-rising country star Zach Bryan is bringing his just-announced “The Quittin’ Time Tour” to Gillette Stadium in 2024.
Bryan, whose self-titled album was released Aug. 25, will be coming to Foxborough on June 26. Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit and Levi Turner will open.
Written and produced entirely by Bryan, the new album, the Oklahoman’s fourth full-length, features guests including Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and the War and Treaty.
The presale for concert tickets starts at noon on Sept. 6 at zachbryanpresale.com, and the general sale opens on Sept. 8. “The Quittin Time Tour” will travel all around the country in 2024, beginning in Chicago March 6 and ending in Tulsa Dec. 14, with 54 performances in all.
Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.