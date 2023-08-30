Door Dash toughens its rules as college students return

Just in time for back-to-school season, delivery company DoorDash has put in place a number of new safety measures in Massachusetts to ensure underage buyers can’t obtain alcohol by using the DoorDash app. The San Francisco-based company, for example, will block deliveries of alcohol to college campuses. In addition, DoorDash drivers will need to complete an “alcohol compliance module,” if they want to deliver alcohol in Massachusetts, that explains specific elements in Massachusetts state law relevant to alcohol sales as well as more general tips for checking IDs, among other things. The company will also ensure drivers get paid for a full trip even if they are unable to deliver the alcohol because the would-be buyer is underage. The company said that with more than 150,000 students at colleges and universities in the Boston area alone, it’s hoping to set new safety standards for alcohol deliveries. DoorDash first launched alcohol delivery in Massachusetts two years ago. It has tried some of these changes in other markets, but a spokesman said Massachusetts will be the first state where it rolls out this full suite of safety measures. Depending on the effectiveness, it could be broadened to other markets. — JON CHESTO

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Federal regulators have questions for Tesla

Tesla is allowing some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from US safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a software update making that possible and it’s seeking more information on what the electric vehicle maker’s plans are for wider distribution. The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. It opened a formal probe in 2021 and since 2016 has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes that may involve partially automated driving systems. At least 17 people have died. Tesla says Autopilot and a more sophisticated “Full Self-Driving” system cannot drive themselves and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Over-the-counter Narcan to cost about $45 for two doses

Narcan, the lifesaving opioid overdose antidote, will cost about $45 for two doses when the first over-the-counter version hits drugstore shelves at Walgreens, CVS, and other chains in the next few weeks. Manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has begun shipping the nasal spray to pharmacies, grocery stores, and online retailers, according to a statement Wednesday. It will be available for consumers to purchase at thousands of US pharmacies as soon as early September, and companies plan to make it easy to find at pharmacy counters and checkout registers. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will cover the cost of Narcan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARCEUTICALS

Novo Nordisk buys firm working on appetite suppression

Novo Nordisk has agreed to buy Embark Biotech, a Danish company working on appetite suppression, for up to €471 million ($512 million) as it seeks to retain its edge in the booming field of weight loss. Novo has helped power the Danish economy as its medicines revolutionize the obesity market. Last week, a study showed Wegovy, Novo’s blockbuster weight-loss medication, alleviated heart failure symptoms in patients with obesity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Lego sees opportunity in China

Lego is putting its money on China’s expanding middle class, the world’s biggest, shrugging off short-term economic woes in the Asian nation. The world’s largest toymaker will invest in China, adding new stores and production capabilities, because it sees the growing demographic helping the Asian country become a long-term growth market, according to chief executive Niels B. Christiansen. Even in the short term, Lego can find Chinese growth as there are dozens of medium-sized cities where it hasn’t yet rolled out its well-known colorful building blocks, according to Christiansen. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRIME

UN says trafficking victims used in online scams

Hundreds of thousands of people are being trafficked across Southeast Asia by criminal enterprises and forced to work in a burgeoning world of online scams, according to the United Nations. Romance-investment schemes, crypto fraud, money laundering, and illegal gambling have ballooned since the pandemic, which spurred illicit activities across the region. Now, at least 120,000 people across Myanmar may be held in situations where they are forced to carry out such crimes, with estimates in Cambodia at around 100,000, according to a UN Human Rights Office report published Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota made lots of cars last month

Toyota’s global production rose 10 percent last month to a July record of 918,347 vehicles on robust demand and further easing of pandemic-related disruptions. Worldwide sales, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., rose 5.2 percent to 918,345 units on strong demand in North America, India, and the Philippines, the world’s biggest automaker said Wednesday. Sales in China fell amid intense competition with local brands. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Poor people struggle to pay rent and buy food

An increasing share of low-income Americans are behind on rent and struggling to afford food, adding to signs of growing financial distress in the economy. Among households using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s boosted pandemic benefits, 42 percent skipped meals in August and 55 percent ate less because they couldn’t afford food, more than double last year’s share, according to a Wednesday report from Propel Inc., a benefits software developer. Those on SNAP are typically households with income at or below the poverty line. The data also highlight that households were worse off in August from just a month ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Country Garden to sell shares to pay debts

Embattled Chinese homebuilder Country Garden said Wednesday it planned to raise $34 million by issuing new shares, its latest effort to get a handle on its debt problems and contain a deepening property crisis that is weighing on China’s economy. In a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Country Garden said it planned to issue 350.6 million shares of the company at 77 Hong Kong cents apiece next Wednesday. The proceeds will not go to the company. Instead, they will go to a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Kingboard Holdings Ltd., a materials and chemicals manufacturer with a property division to which Country Garden owes millions of dollars. Country Garden, China’s biggest property developer, is selling the shares at a 15 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price. It is teetering on the brink of default after missing two interest payments this month. The company has until next week to repay the offshore bondholders or it will be in default to creditors. The financial trouble facing Country Garden is the latest fallout from a rapidly spreading real estate crisis in China. — NEW YORK TIMES