Here’s why Gina Fiandaca leaving her post as transportation secretary might not spell disaster

I like Eng’s hands-on approach, and his engineer’s mindset to fixing the T. It’s not unusual to run into him as I did on the Red Line’s Ashmont train on Tuesday morning. He was with one of his new senior hires, Dennis Varley , who serves as chief of stations. Yes, I gave them an earful about the slow zones, and they’re hopeful the line’s partial shutdown in October for repairs can improve speeds.

It may be unsettling that transportation secretary Gina Fiandaca is leaving so abruptly , but here’s why I’m not ready to hit the panic button.

Thus far, in Eng we trust.

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons Fiandaca found herself on the wrong side of Team Healey.

I’m told she didn’t see eye-to-eye with Eng, a veteran leader who ran New York transit systems. She also didn’t play nice with transportation undersecretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt who was appointed the same day Fiandaca was. Now Tibbits-Nutt — whom I’m told was a finalist for secretary — will get her shot as acting secretary when Fiandaca steps down Sept. 11.

Tibbits-Nutt is another reason I remain cool and collected about my commute.

As former executive director of the 128 Business Council, she knows her transportation policy. At the business council, she represented the needs of suburban commuters. Her organization ran private bus shuttles ferrying about 200,000 riders annually connecting them to transit hubs like the Alewife Red Line station.

Appointed by then-Governor Charlie Baker, Tibbits-Nutt also spent six years on the MBTA fiscal control board, including as vice chair, and on the board of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

I’m told Tibbits-Nutt got passed over for the secretary job the first time around because she didn’t have enough operations experience. Fiandaca had that in spades — serving first as transportation commissioner for the city of Boston under former Mayor Marty Walsh and later as an assistant city manager overseeing mobility for the city of Austin, Texas.

I have to think Tibbits-Nutt joined the Healey administration with the goal of one day becoming transportation secretary. I don’t think anyone foresaw that day coming this soon. Transportation secretaries tend to come and go, but less than eight months may be a modern record.

So is 41-year-old Tibbits-Nutt ready? Folks I’ve been talking to say yes.

On their way to a press conference to detail plans for the Sumner Tunnel closure on June 28, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng and Undersecretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt share a laugh on a Blue Line train. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“She’s quiet but very smart and thoughtful, absorbs information and asks good questions,” said Jim Rooney, who runs the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and who in a prior life worked at the T, including a stint as interim general manager.

Rooney said he first got to know Tibbits-Nutt as a fellow business group leader and was impressed enough for the Boston chamber to honor her in 2021 as an outstanding young leader. Later Rooney worked with her when she sat on the T control board; fixing the transit system is one of the business community’s biggest priorities.

“Monica is passionate about transportation and thinks strategically,” said Rooney. “Limited management experience, but I see her as an inspirational and collaborative leader.”

Kate Dineen, CEO of business advocacy group A Better City, said she was surprised by Fiandaca’s departure but knows the state transportation system is in good hands with Tibbits-Nutt.

Dineen, whose group focuses on transportation issues, said Tibbits-Nutt has the trust of advocates and stakeholders. On the control board, Tibbits-Nutt was known as a vocal advocate for riders and pushed for discounted fares for low-income riders.

“I am not alone in thinking that Monica is fantastic,” said Dineen. “She is really well-positioned to step up and ensure a smooth transition.”

I don’t expect the Healey administration to rush into a nationwide search. I think the governor will give Tibbitts-Nutt a chance to prove that she’s ready for the permanent post.

Tibbits-Nutt certainly has the resume and experience to do the job. She reminds me of Baker’s first transportation secretary, Stephanie Pollack, who came into the role from academia and a policy background. She lasted six years, one of the longest tenures for a transportation secretary.

As a Black woman, Tibbits-Nutt also brings an equity lens at a time when MBTA ridership has grown more diverse. A 2022 MBTA passenger study found that people of color — Black, Latino, or a race other than white — accounted for 58 percent of riders, compared to 34.3 percent between 2015 and 2017.

Only one other Black person has served as transportation secretary — Richard Taylor, who was appointed by then-Governor Bill Weld in 1991.

We may never know exactly what went wrong so fast between Fiandaca and Healey. Maybe, as the not-for-attribution speculation goes, Fiandaca, the girl from East Boston, wanted to return to Eastie for one of the most sought-after jobs in the public sector: CEO of Massachusetts Port Authority, which recently opened up.

I’m not going to get caught up in palace intrigue. What matters most is whether someone can fix our gridlock and make the trains run on time.

This much we have. Carry on, commuters.

