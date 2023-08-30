Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A swallow-tailed kite was photographed in Cotuit, marking the last of several sightings in that general area.

The state’s first ever lesser sand-plover continued at South Cape Beach in Mashpee and the American avocet continued at Woodneck Beach in Falmouth.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A royal tern and 2 seaside sparrows were seen in Nauset Marsh in Eastham.

Reports from multiple surveys of remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 3 blue-winged teal, 18 Northern shovelers, 33 gadwall, 81 American black ducks, 8 Northern pintails, 23 green-winged teal, 3 pied-billed grebes, a common gallinule, an American golden-plover, 250 black-bellied plovers, 800 semipalmated plovers, 32 piping plovers, 3 whimbrel, 9 Hudsonian godwits, 200 ruddy turnstones, 150 red knots, 400 sanderlings, 150 least sandpipers, 6 white-rumped sandpipers, 4,000 semipalmated sandpipers, 400 short-billed dowitchers, 10 lesser black-backed gulls, a black tern, 1,200 roseate terns, 3,000 common terns, 2 Arctic terns, 3,500 double-crested cormorants, 210 snowy egrets, 5 yellow-crowned night-herons, and a peregrine falcon.

Other sightings around the Cape included a bufflehead in Falmouth, a little blue heron at South Cape Beach in Mashpee, a dickcissel and a hooded merganser in Barnstable, a black-headed gull at Forest Beach in Chatham, a seaside sparrow at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and a Blackburnian warbler at High Head in Truro.