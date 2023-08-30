scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated August 30, 2023, 25 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Aug. 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The state’s first ever lesser sand-plover continued at South Cape Beach in Mashpee and the American avocet continued at Woodneck Beach in Falmouth.

A swallow-tailed kite was photographed in Cotuit, marking the last of several sightings in that general area.

A royal tern and 2 seaside sparrows were seen in Nauset Marsh in Eastham.

Reports from multiple surveys of remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 3 blue-winged teal, 18 Northern shovelers, 33 gadwall, 81 American black ducks, 8 Northern pintails, 23 green-winged teal, 3 pied-billed grebes, a common gallinule, an American golden-plover, 250 black-bellied plovers, 800 semipalmated plovers, 32 piping plovers, 3 whimbrel, 9 Hudsonian godwits, 200 ruddy turnstones, 150 red knots, 400 sanderlings, 150 least sandpipers, 6 white-rumped sandpipers, 4,000 semipalmated sandpipers, 400 short-billed dowitchers, 10 lesser black-backed gulls, a black tern, 1,200 roseate terns, 3,000 common terns, 2 Arctic terns, 3,500 double-crested cormorants, 210 snowy egrets, 5 yellow-crowned night-herons, and a peregrine falcon.

Other sightings around the Cape included a bufflehead in Falmouth, a little blue heron at South Cape Beach in Mashpee, a dickcissel and a hooded merganser in Barnstable, a black-headed gull at Forest Beach in Chatham, a seaside sparrow at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and a Blackburnian warbler at High Head in Truro.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send email to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

