A dream come true: I was a judge at a feline fashion show

I was trying not to smile too widely or show my considerable excitement. I needed to impartially assess haute cat-ture and crown a feline sartorial champion at the New England Meow Outfit Inc. 10th annual cat show. I may have been projecting professionalism, but inside, my heart was bouncing as enthusiastically as Gwen Verdon dancing a Bob Fosse number. Do I adore cats? Let me answer that question with another question: Does Taylor Swift like writing songs about her ex-boyfriends ?

NATICK — “Hi, I’m here to judge the cat fashion show,” I announced as nonchalantly as possible at the check-in table.

The feline fashion extravaganza was a very small part of a weekend-long cat show at the Verve Hotel in Natick. But to me, judging the half-hour cat fashion show felt like the culmination of a life-long dream. Actually, the dream would have been first petting and playing with the 100-plus cats in attendance and then partaking in a cat fashion show.

If a career counselor ever asked me what I was qualified to do, I would reply, “Judge a cat fashion show.” If the counselor ever asked what my dream job would be, my reply would also be, “Judge a cat fashion show.”

So when I received an email in May from NEMO (that’s the acronym for the New England Meow Outfit) asking if I would consider being a judge at their feline fashion show, I didn’t paws . . . I mean, pause. I hastily hit reply and responded, “I promise to take this honor very seriously.” Those were my exact words.

I answered so quickly that I forgot I was going to be on Cape Cod the weekend of the show. I cut the trip short, reasoning that I could go to the Cape anytime. When would a judging opportunity like this ever arise again?

Charlotte Kooistra and her cat donned matching peacock outfits at the New England Meow Outfit cat show in Natick. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

This wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill dress-up-your-cat-in-fancy-duds contest. Cats and their humans needed to be in coordinating outfits or in ensembles that connected the pair. People begin planning their ensembles months in advance, according to Iris Zinck, organizer of the Natick show and an all-breed judge for the Cat Fanciers’ Association. I had my fingers crossed that there would be a Sonny and Cher on the runway. Obviously, the cat should be Cher.

The folks at NEMO may not have known this, but I have years of experience that make me uniquely qualified to judge cat couture. Before I focused on travel, I was the Globe’s style writer. I endured 16 seasons of New York Fashion Week, attending shows by top American designers such as Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta. I went into the workrooms of Chanel and Dior in Paris to watch women with decades of experience hand-sew some of the most beautiful garments on earth. I interviewed Anna Wintour, Tommy Hilfiger, and Patricia Field, hung out with Tim Gunn, and had my picture taken by Bill Cunningham.

I’m not bragging (actually, yes I am), just laying out my qualifications. As a travel writer, I’ve photographed cats around the world. Often, when I’m supposed to be taking snapshots of some dusty monument or elaborate palace, I turn my lens toward any stray cat within 50 feet, speaking to them in the universal language of “Pssst, psst, psst. Come over here, angel!”

Cats dressed as characters from the film Frozen wait to be judged during the costume contest at the New England Meow Outfit's 10th Annual Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show in Natick last weekend. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

I know fashion, I know cats. Finally, I had a chance to put my two strongest skill sets to use.

Before I could judge, I had a more daunting task. I needed to figure out what to wear. I wanted to show that I understood the importance of my job, but at the same time, imbue my wardrobe with a wink and a nod to the crowd. Initially, I decided on a sweater that featured cats with protruding, life-like plastic eyes stitched into it. Then, I started pulling T-shirts out of my closet. There’s one that read “Hiss” with cats that look like members of the band Kiss. Another that said “Meowdy” with a cat in a cowboy hat. There was also “Meow the force be with you.”

All too gimmicky. In the end, I opted for a tasteful tee that had an abstract print of six cats. I was ready. I had the experience, the look, and an ample backpack in case there were any cats left behind in the lost and found that might want to come home with me.

Joining me on the judging panel was Ron Bell from Praise Radio, 102.9 FM. I think he was a bit taken aback by my eagerness. I showed up with a notebook, camera, and an expression that said, “Can we please start the show?”

Gloria Schmitz, with her Ragdoll cat, entered the "Lord of the Rings" universe for the costume contest at the New England Meow Outfit 10th annual cat show in Natick. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Russell Webb, the vice president of the CFA and international star cat judge, acted as master of ceremonies and began calling up the contestants. I knew it was going to be a tough decision as the first contestants stepped forward. Gloria Schnitz, Eric Louderback, and their cats Octavius and Maximus were dressed as characters from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Schmitz and Louderback did not come to play. I could immediately see the human-feline fashion connection, and their Ragdoll cats were adorable in, well, whatever they were wearing. There was a lot of thought put into these outfits.

Charlotte Kooistra presents her cat, dressed as a peacock, to the judges and audience during the costume contest. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

There were cats and humans dressed as characters from “Frozen,” a feline frog and a human princess, a cat and her human in almost-matching traditional silk Chinese robes, and a cat and her owner dressed as high fashion peacocks.

I frantically took photos as my co-judge jotted down notes. It wasn’t exactly the Met Gala, but I was still loving every moment.

The show rolled along, a bit too quickly for my liking. I was hoping to Richard Dawson-style smooch all of the cat-testants, like on a 1970s episode of “Family Feud.”

Gloria Schmitz, 29, dressed as an elf from Lord of the rings, dresses one of her cats for the costume contest during the New England Meow Outfit's 10th Annual Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show in Natick on Aug. 27. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

There was a chorus of “oohs” and “ahhs” when Kathy Lynch rolled up with her “Purrates of the Karibbean” boat, complete with lights. Lynch was channeling (a less creepy) Johnny Depp while her cats were in full pirate regalia. She extracted the cats from the cardboard boat and pulled out a treasure chest full of cat treats. Lynch is always a crowd favorite, and I think we had a winner. There was a lot of pressure riding on this decision — as well as a pair of PetSmart gift certificates.

How could I possibly decide? I didn’t want to crush the self-esteem of any of the sweet cats. Also, none of these cats was desperately trying to escape the confines of their clothing. I can barely get a flea collar on my cat. Meanwhile, these cats were wearing Bob Mackie-worthy peacock headdresses.

Thankfully, Bell and I were allowed to pick two winners. Lynch and her Ragdoll purrates were clear champs. Picking a second winner was less obvious. After carefully deliberating, we landed on our “Lord of the Rings” cast.

Kathy Lynch, 53, dressed as pirate, holds her cats after being judged during the costume contest. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

“You were all great,” I said in my closing remarks, trying to reassure the less successful cats. I could see the sadness in their eyes. Truth be told, I was the sad one. The fashion show was over. I had reached the zenith of my career. It was all downhill from there.

While I was feeling sorry for myself, I pulled Zinck aside to ask her more about her organization and the world of cat shows. Despite the fact that she and her cat Folie a Deux Hijo Ni Kokana did not win the fashion show (they were entered as the princess and the frog), she was gracious enough to chat with me. Not only does Zinck show cats, but she’s also been a judge since 2003 and has been to shows in 20 countries.

“NEMO, that’s our organization, is strictly nonprofit,” she said. “If we break even on a cat show, it’s a miracle. What usually happens is that members dip into their own pockets to fund things we want to do. Club members make donations so we can hand out rosettes to the winners. Club members make donations so we can bring in international judges. We donate to a lot of charities.”

Zinck is also the assistant editor of Cat Talk magazine, which is the official magazine of the CFA. Her world revolves around cats. I had found a kindred spirit. Well, aside from the 140 cats in attendance.

“The world of cat shows is a culture unto itself,” she said. “A very expensive and time-consuming world. But obviously, I wouldn’t trade it.”

As she spoke, I was feeling inspired. Now, I just need to find a show category for my full-figured cat. Perhaps next year they can add a Best Pear-Shaped Shelter Cat that Resembles a Melted Marshmallow?

Well, a guy can dream.





