Fun things to do Labor Day weekend in and around Boston

Here are 11 ways to celebrate in and around Boston.

Sure, there’s already Halloween candy in the grocery store and school buses on the roads — but darn it: the first day of fall isn’t until Sept. 23. Labor Day weekend may be the honorary end of summer, but it’s still summer, friends. And like a kid with an ice cream cone, let us savor every last bite down to the sweet end.

YOUR JOB IS BEACH

Ali Fox, 12, rides the Salisbury Beach carousel with Ashley Zieba, 6, while visiting the beach with family this summer. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Be that viral Ken-inspired meme: Your job is beach this weekend, and luckily Massachusetts has so many career opportunities. You likely have your favorite go-to beach, but let’s review a few noteworthy spots.

Advertisement

Avoid Cape traffic and hit up Salisbury Beach State Reservation, (State Reservation Road, Salisbury.) And take a spin on the beach carousel (7 Broadway.) Head south to Westport’s picturesque Horseneck Beach State Reservation: Spread across nearly 600 acres of barrier beach and salt marsh, it’s also a prime spot for birding and windsurfing. (5 John Reed Road.)

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Menemsha Beach on Martha’s Vineyard — famed for its sunsets — was named the best east coast beach in the US by travel guide Rough Guides. And Maine’s Ogunquit Beach landed on TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice picks for Top 10 Beaches in the country.

Closer to home, a Globe beach guide recommends M Street Beach, Castle Island, and Wollaston beaches near Boston, along with Nahant Beach (1 Nahant Road, Nahant) and Good Harbor Beach (99 Thatcher Road, Gloucester.)

SWAN SONG

A swan boat filled with passengers passes under the footbridge in the Boston Public Garden lagoon. Christiana Botic

You watched tourists ride ‘em all summer — take your turn before they nest for the winter. Boston’s iconic Swan Boats are open through Sept. 4. Adults $4.50, kids 2-15 $3, free for 2 and under. swanboats.com

CREAMY

Martin Lawrence, owner of Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, makes a waffle cone. Kelsey Lawrence/Polar Cave

You have all winter to browse the freezer aisle. Go out big, baby: Snag a classic summertime ice cream-stand cone.

Advertisement

It’s worth the drive to Mashpee to enter the Willy Wonka-esque cave of delights that is Polar Cave. Flavors may include “Mashpee mud” — coffee ice cream with a fudge swirl, almonds, dark chocolate chips, and crushed oreos — and “Cara Van Truffle” — sea-salted caramel ice cream with sea salt caramel swirls, mini caramel truffles. Indulge your inner 8-year-old with a “Kid in a Candy Shop” sundae, described as “cotton candy ice cream, dripping in fudge and marshmallow toppings, loaded with M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces and Skittles, crowned with whipped cream and a cherry, with a dusting of jimmies and sprinkles.” Or the Fluffernutter sundae: vanilla ice cream, “drenched in peanut butter & marshmallow toppings with a sprinkling of mini marshmallows.” 22 Falmouth Road, Mashpee. polarcave.com

Westport’s Handy Hill Creamery is a post-Horseneck Beach staple, offering summer fare — clam cakes, lobster rolls and the like — along with a variety of ice cream flavors. 55 Hix Bridge Road, Westport.

Longtime Rhody stalwart Gray’s Ice Cream, at their original Tiverton Four Corners spot and a newer location in Bristol, offers homemade classics — pistachio, frozen pudding, chocolate walnut, mint chip — and the like. Tiverton, R.I. graysicecream.com. Another Rhody gem: Clementine’s in East Greenwich and Middletown, R.I. www.clementineseg.com

Peppermint stick ice cream at Richardson's Farm in Middleton. Devra First

For Globe food critic Devra First, the best ice cream stands in Massachusetts include Hornstra Dairy Farm in Norwell, Black Cow Ice Cream in Millis, and Gibby’s Famous Ice Cream in Worcester.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Globe reader favorites include Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon, Sundae School Ice Cream in Dennisport, Smitty’s Ice Cream in East Falmouth, New City Microcreamery in Sudbury, and Dairy Witch Ice Cream in Salem (where the sundae layers go deep.)

ART BY THE SEA

The artist Guadalupe Maravilla with his "Mariposa Relámpago,”at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston's Watershed. Mel Taing

The ICA offers free admission every Thursday night, including Aug. 31 from 5-9 p.m., and a special free admission day on Sept. 4. Labor Day is your last chance to see the Simone Leigh exhibition. Leigh rose to superstardom representing the US at the 2022 Venice Biennale, and works from that landmark presentation are on view in Boston through Sept. 4. Also on view now: “Barbara Kruger,” Taylor Davis Selects: Invisible Ground of Sympathy, Tammy Nguyen and more.

Meanwhile, it’s your last chance to see one of Globe art critic Murray Whyte’s picks for must-see summer exhibitions: “Guadalupe Maravilla: Mariposa Relámpago” is on view at the ICA’s Watershed through Sept. 4. 25 Harbor Shore Drive, icaboston.org.

ARTISANS ON THE ISLAND

If your summer bucket (pail?) list included: attend a fest, visit an island, and browse art, you’ll check off all three at the Vineyard Artisans Labor Day Festival on Martha’s Vineyard from Sept. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Find dozens of island artists and artisans— from jewelers to potters and painters — in what’s billed as “the largest art show on Martha’s Vineyard.” At Agricultural Hall, West Tisbury. Learn more at vineyardartisans.com.

Advertisement

LAST MARCH OF SUMMER

A marching band in the 2021 Marlborough Labor Day Parade. Jill Morin

Love a parade? Don’t miss the 71st Marlborough Labor Day Parade. The last marchers of summer step off at noon Sept. 4 from Lincoln and Pleasant streets, according to the parade map, and end at the intersection of Maple and South Bolton streets. Details at marlboroughlabordayparade.com and the parade’s Facebook page.

SUMMER MUSIC

And if that pail list included feeding your soul a days-long summer music fest, you’ve still got two solid chances:

Passim’s annual Labor Day weekend Campfire Fest kicks off Aug. 31 with special 25 year retrospective, followed by some 67 emerging artists rocking Harvard Square Sept. 1-4. Tickets from $10. www.passim.org

Meanwhile, in the Ocean State, Charlestown, R.I.’s four-day Rhythm & Roots Fest kicks off Sept. 1 and the roster is lit: Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty, JJ Grey & Mofro, the Robert Cray Band, the Infamous Stringdusters, Dustbowl Revival, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Ward Hayden & the Outliers and more. Plus Cajun, Creole, and Asian fare; seafood; barbecue; pastries; coffee; espresso; beer; wine; and more. Want to stay all weekend? There’s camping. At Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I. Day pass from $59+ fee. rhythmandroots.com

BREAD & ROSES

Lawrence carries on its Labor Day tradition: the 39th Annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival features live music, vendors, pony rides, face-painting, food trucks, free trolly rides, and more Sept. 4. The music and cultural fest commemorates the city’s landmark 1912 labor strike now known as the Bread and Roses strike: a state law cut the work week from 56 hours to 54 hours for women and children. When workers saw their cut pay checks, they walked out, striking for nine weeks. It’s well-worth the Internet rabbit-hole-dive if you’re unfamiliar. Free, starts 11:30 a.m. breadandrosesheritage.org

Advertisement

UNDER SAIL

The Gloucester Schooner Festival takes place Thursday through Sunday. photos courtesy of Maritime Gloucester for Gloucester Schooner Festival

For the 39th annual Gloucester Schooner Festival, Aug. 31 through Sept 3 at Gloucester Harbor, “schooners from all over travel to Gloucester to race and to show off their beauty and grace both under sail and as a dock-side attraction,” according to event billing.

Schooner fun kicks off Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. with a schooner obstacle course at Gloucester Harbor. Fest highlights include public sails, a downtown block party on Main Street Sept. 1, schooner viewings, deck tours. The free fest “Maritime Gloucester Heritage Day” Sept. 2 offers crafts, demonstrations, activities, exhibits, food trucks, hourly sails, and more, followed by a “Boat Parade of Lights” beginning at dusk on the Annisquam River, followed by fireworks over the harbor at 9:15 p.m.. And on Sept. 3, a race. Details at maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.

NIGHTS AT THE DRIVE-IN

Cars park at the Mendon Twin Drive-In for a sold-out screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Memorial Day weekend. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

You’ve got all fall to catch new releases at an indoor movie theater. Summer is for watching retro classics at the drive-in. Mendon Twin — offering a beer garden, ice cream, pizza, burgers, and more — screens all your old-school faves from Sept 1-3: “Jaws,” “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing,” “Goonies,” and all three “Back to the Futures.” Bring your crew — it’s $33 per carload of up to six pals. Just add M&Ms and popcorn. 35 Milford St. mendondrivein.com

LOBSTER ROLL CALL

A lobster roll at Belle Isle Seafood in Winthrop. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Don’t let summer end without at least one New England lobster roll.

When the Globe asked readers for their favorite rolls in New England, some 84 different spots were mentioned. So yeah, we’ve got options. Assuming you don’t want to drive to Maine for one — and if you do, hey, live your dream — readers’ favorites in southern New England include: The Raw Bar in Mashpee, The Lobster Pot in Bristol, R.I., Green Harbor Lobster Pound in Marshfield, Woodman’s of Essex, Lobster Express in Norwell, Sesuit Harbor Café in Dennis, The Skipper in South Yarmouth; Belle Isle Seafood in Winthrop; Neptune Oyster in Boston; and Blount Clam Shack in Warren, R.I. Because lobster rolls.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.