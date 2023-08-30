From ‘Storrowing’ to Allston Christmas: What to know before move-in day in Boston

Here’s what you need to know ahead of your Sept. 1 move-in date.

The phrases Allston Christmas and Storrow Drive may mean something to seasoned movers or longtime Boston residents, but to newcomers, they mean nothing — and they have the potential to make the busiest moving day of the year even more hectic.

For tens of thousands of Bostonians, Sept. 1 is moving day. College students from across the globe flock to make this city home, and many full-time residents swap dwellings, too.

Storrow Drive is not for moving trucks

With overpasses as low as 10 feet tall, Storrow Drive is consistently a problem for truck drivers — so often that the term “Storrowing” is used to describe the predicament in which a truck is wedged under the overpass. While new signage was recently added in hopes of a season with less Storrowing, the road remains dangerous for moving trucks and other large vehicles.

While it’s the most well-known one, Storrow isn’t the only hazardous route. Memorial Drive in Cambridge is also risky. When planning your moving day route, opt for an app like SmartTruckRoute that accounts for bigger vehicles.

Rental trucks are in high demand

At this point, rental trucks are few and far between — but you might get lucky in the Boston suburbs.

If you’ve already got a rental truck, show up early to secure it. You’re one of hundreds, if not thousands, of other people moving, and you don’t want to get the last truck available. If you want to secure a permit and parking spot, you can apply on the city’s website. This is not mandatory, but might alleviate a headache (or five) on move-in day — if you can manage to secure one this late in the game.

Temporary parking restrictions are in place

To address high volumes of students moving into neighborhoods like Roxbury, Fenway, Allston, and Mission Hill, the Boston Department of Transportation will restrict parking in certain areas from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4. Visit the city’s website to double check your route.

Moving day will be busy

Some buildings — particularly dorms and campus-adjacent apartment complexes — have specific time slots for moving or getting your keys. Check with your building owner or landlord to make sure you’ll be able to move in when you get there. An early move-in date or time is doubtful, but it never hurts to ask.

If you’ve got lots of stuff to move or just don’t want to deal with excess traffic and stress, consider pushing your move-in date back a day or two. One Reddit user went so far as to say, “The only way to make moving on Sept. 1 less miserable is to not move on Sept. 1.” If you can swing it, it might be worth it to wait.

It’s [Allston] Christmastime. Celebrate, but be cautious.

The storied, annual Boston holiday arrives at the end of every August as thousands of people leave behind unwanted furniture and wares on the streets.

While the spectacle is enticing, be careful when taking home used goods. You never know what critters might be inside mattresses or upholstered furniture, or how long electrical appliances have been in use. Even seemingly innocuous items like wooden desks or chairs can be riddled with bugs.

If Allston Christmas isn’t for you, Facebook Marketplace might be. While many movers are OK with leaving their stuff for free on the sidewalk, others list it on Facebook Marketplace for a low — and often, negotiable — price. If you’re keen on the idea of getting free stuff, you may want to try a Buy Nothing group instead.

Regardless of what you pick up, create a game plan for getting it home. Recruit some friends and hop in a ZipCar, or take the T.

It might be time to downsize

The average apartment in Boston is 813 square feet in size. Keep this in mind when you’re packing and shopping for furniture. After all, it’s difficult to move into your new bedroom if your bed is too big.

You have renter’s rights

Now that you’re all settled in — or just ready to take a break after moving your 300-pound couch up four flights of stairs — get acquainted with your tenant rights and responsibilities. The city requires rental units to be inspected at least every five years.

Boston 311 is the city’s 24-hour platform to report non-emergencies and request city services and information. The service also exists as an email — 311@boston.gov — on Twitter, and as an app for iOS and Android.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.