Body of missing person and car found in area of lake boat ramp in Hamilton, police say

The body of a missing Wrentham man was found near a boat ramp in Hamilton on Wednesday, police said.
The man’s car was also found near the Chebacco Lake boat ramp in Hamilton, police said.
Police did not provide the man’s name or specify when his body was discovered.
“Based on information received from the Wrentham Police Department, on a reported missing person out of Wrentham, and cell phone location information, the Hamilton Police Department with the assistance of the Hamilton Fire Department, and Beverly Fire Department Dive Team, located” the missing person, police said in a statement.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.
