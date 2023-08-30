Body of missing man found in Neponset River

The body of a missing man was located Wednesday afternoon in the Neponset River in Hyde Park, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers assigned to the special emergency response team located the victim, who is believed to be a 60-year-old man from a nearby homeless encampment, according to State Police.

His body was found in a section of the river near the Dana Avenue Bridge while police were conducting a missing person search along the river banks, according to state police.