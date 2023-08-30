Body of missing man found in Neponset River

The body of a missing man was located Wednesday afternoon in the Neponset River in Hyde Park, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers assigned to the special emergency response team located the victim, who is believed to be a 60-year-old man from a nearby homeless encampment, according to State Police.
His body was found in a section of the river near the Dana Avenue Bridge while police were conducting a missing person search along the river banks, according to state police.
The victim was recovered by the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Boston Fire Department Dive Team.
An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.
