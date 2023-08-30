Boston police seeking to identify man in connection with Saturday’s shooting on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester

On Wednesday Boston police released images of a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes, and white sneakers.

The people were shot after gunfire erupted around 7:43 a.m. , police said, as people celebrated J’ouvert, which precedes the city’s traditional daylong Caribbean carnival.

Boston police released images of a man and are asking the public for help in identifying him in connection with the shooting Saturday morning on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester that left eight people wounded.

Police said detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in connection with Saturday’s shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712 or leave an anonymous tip by CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

A Dorchester man who was wounded in the shooting was arraigned from his hospital bed Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

Sebastian Monteiro Fernandez, 21, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling, and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder, Hayden’s office said in a release

He is one of four people arrested in connection with the investigation of the shooting, authorities said.

