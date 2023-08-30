Boston School Committee to evaluate Superintendent Mary Skipper’s first year with district

In July, Skipper evaluated herself as “effective,” launching the annual review ahead of the first day of school on Sept. 7. In the last month, each of the committee’s members wrote their own reviews according to a state framework and against the six priorities she shared with the committee when she joined the district in October 2022.

During the meeting, Skipper will also update the committee on preparations for Boston’s first day of school, such as staffing and enrollment, and the board will hear a report on a review by attorney Natasha Tidwell into potential racial bias in the district’s disciplinary process.

The Boston School Committee will assess Superintendent Mary Skipper Wednesday evening as she nears the conclusion of her first year in the district.

Committee member Stephen Alkins is leading the evaluation process, with help from vice chair Michael O’Neill. Alkins and O’Neill will present a summative assessment Wednesday evening, which the committee will vote on at their following meeting on Sept. 17.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. with a closed session to discuss Tidwell’s report. The public portion of the meeting, which still is remote, begins at 6 p.m. with Tidwell’s report, which is expected to be redacted.

Skipper announced at a School Committee last fall that the district had retained Tidwell to investigate the concerns a group of retired administrators shared in their letter. But in April, the attorney met with the informal head of the group, Albert Holland, and told him that she was actually investigating a separate complaint that coincidentally had some overlap with concerns they raised in their letter, Holland told the Globe last week.

According to BPS, the scope of Tidwell’s review is narrowly focused on the district’s disciplinary processes to determine whether a disproportionate number of employees of color had been placed on administrative leave, investigated, and/or disciplined from 2019-2022, and if so, whether any disproportionality was the result of racial bias within the district’s disciplinary process.

Later in the meeting, the committee will discuss Skipper’s performance. The evaluation is taking place just short of Skipper’s first anniversary in the district because her contract calls for one prior to the start of the school year.

In her written self-evaluation posted on the district’s website, Skipper last month rated herself “effective” in four key areas — instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement, and professional culture

Skipper presented a long list of areas where she said the district has made progress, such as improved instruction for multilingual learners, school bus transportation and collaboration among departments.

Skipper said that in the past year she has tried to assess what the district needs at the same time as making active improvements.

“I’m clear that there’s a great deal of work to be done both at the district level and in our schools,” Skipper said last month during her self-evaluation.

School Committee members mostly withheld comment on Skipper’s self-evaluation, but they urged her to provide more specifics on issues including multilingual instruction, closing achievement gaps, and how the district has measured up against the state improvement plan.

Skipper, who spent her early career in Boston, returned to the district from Somerville at a critical juncture last fall, as BPS navigates a state agreement negotiated under a threat of a takeover by the state, which in a report last spring described the district’s “entrenched dysfunction” and “systemic disarray” in withering detail; as less than one-third of elementary and middle school students are proficient in reading and math; and as enrollment hemorrhages.

She signed on as the district’s sixth superintendent in just a decade. To meet the state’s demands, she had just three years to complete a major overhaul of school safety, transportation, special education, English language instruction, data collection, facilities planning, and low-performing schools. While the district has completed multiple tasks, major milestones remain, including a comprehensive facilities plan.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.