Deadly tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delays on highway interchange in Attleboro, police say

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 30, 2023, 19 minutes ago

A deadly crash is causing significant traffic delays at the interchange between Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 North in Attleboro Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 9:05 a.m., Massachusetts State Police tweeted officers are on-scene of a deadly tractor-trailer and vehicle crash, according to the post.

The area has traffic delays as two lanes remain closed, officials said.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

