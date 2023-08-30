Deadly tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delays on highway interchange in Attleboro, police say

A deadly crash is causing significant traffic delays at the interchange between Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 North in Attleboro Wednesday morning, officials said.
Around 9:05 a.m., Massachusetts State Police tweeted officers are on-scene of a deadly tractor-trailer and vehicle crash, according to the post.
The area has traffic delays as two lanes remain closed, officials said.
Troopers remain on-scene working a fatal crash that occurred earlier this morning at the interchange between Rt 295 and I-95 north in Attleboro. Crash involved a tractor-trailer and a personal vehicle. Two travel lanes remain closed. There are significant traffic delays.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 30, 2023
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.