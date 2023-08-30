In Needham, Elizabeth Warren emphasizes accomplishments, 2024 agenda as she runs for third term

She also highlighted some of her priorities, such as increasing access to affordable early education and child care, investing in housing and transportation, passing better gun control legislation, and expanding the Supreme Court by four justices.

At the event, the second in the Boston area since she announced her re-election campaign in March, she touched on some of her hallmark accomplishments, including a proposal to set a new corporate minimum tax, Medicare spending on prescription drugs, investments in climate infrastructure, and student loan debt relief.

NEEDHAM — Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to a standing-room-only crowd Wednesday, underscoring the Democrats’ 2024 agenda at a town hall at First Parish in Needham.

“If these were ordinary times, that would be my stump speech,” said Warren, who is running unchallenged for a third term next year.

But instead, the country faces “an extremist Supreme Court” and a Republican party she said is promoting voter suppression and failing to denounce the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“These are the things that undermine democracy,” she said to cheers from the crowd of 250. “That is why I am still in this fight.”

After a short speech, she took questions about COVID’s impact on the health care industry, credit card interest rates, online safety, and housing costs, and term limits in Washington.

One millennial who recently moved to Massachusetts from Philadelphia, asked how Warren will address the housing crisis, particularly corporations’ purchase of residential properties.

Warren said there are two solutions, one is a housing bill that would make money available to states and localities to build more housing, and another is a crackdown on private equity groups and what they are required to disclose.

“We have a real problem” she said. “The estimates are that last year somewhere between one in four of all home sales, which were investment groups . . . the forces are actually working aggressively to drive up housing costs itself.”

She was also asked about local issues, like the possibility of pollinator corridors around the Mystic and Charles rivers. The corridors, which some other states have embraced, are pesticide-free areas of native plants that provide a habitat for pollinating insects and birds.

“This is what I love about town halls in Massachusetts,” she said. “I didn’t know about pollinator corridors!”

She ended the event with her trademark “selfie line.”

“This is one of the things that makes me proud to be from Massachusetts,” she told attendees. “It’s a really nice Wednesday evening in the summer as we’re heading into Labor Day, and you could be doing a lot of different things. But you want to talk about what we need to do to make this a better nation for all of us.”

Warren was fresh off a covert trip to Ukraine last week, where she commemorated the country’s independence day as a messy fight is brewing in Congress over whether to continue funding the country’s war against Russia’s invasion.

With no viable challenger yet and a national profile, Warren brought in about $1.2 million to her own coffers between April and June while also using her online fund-raising list to raise money in defense of abortion rights and several Democrats running in competitive Senate races.

Her online fund-raising list also helped steer donors to the competitive reelection campaigns of Democratic senators Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen in Nevada, and Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin. She is also supporting Representative Katie Porter of California, a Warren protégé and former student of the Cambridge Democrat at Harvard Law School, who is running to replace retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Warren also raised money on behalf of President Biden’s reelection campaign, on which she serves as a surrogate and adviser.

The Senator announced her third-term bid in March via a video, where she touted legislative accomplishments like over-the-counter hearing aids and a corporate minimum tax. The video, which featured cameos from leaders like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley, laid out a progressive vision for the next six years.

Months later, she still lacks serious opposition. The Massachusetts Republican party is digging itself out from a mountain of debt and a period of messy infighting, and many of the state’s promising Democrats eyed as potential primary challengers to Warren instead appeared in her reelection announcement video and on her town hall stage, making it all the less likely a serious primary opponent will emerge.

On Wednesday, when asked about her lack of challenger, the Senator cracked a smile.

“2024 is about coming back to the people who sent me there twice before,” she said. “And to tell them what I’ve done and what I’m still fighting to do and ask them to send me back again.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.