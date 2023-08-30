A few takeaways from last night’s Channel 12 debate

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the debate, you can do so here. You can also read my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick’s recap here.

With a week to go before the Democratic primary in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, eight candidates on the Sept. 5 ballot participated in the only debate televised in primetime Tuesday night on WPRI Channel 12.

Regunberg becomes the target

It’s always more fun to be the scrappy underdog than the perceived frontrunner during debates, and former state representative Aaron Regunberg learned that firsthand.

Each of the seven other candidates on stage labeled Regunberg as irresponsible for saying once again that he would have voted against the debt ceiling deal earlier this year unless he was the deciding vote. It’s never a good position to have to explain legislative strategy in 30-second sound bites, and it came across as Regunberg saying he’d be inclined to grandstand on an issue until it really matters.

Still, he recovered with a smart explanation of his support for Medicare for all and stood out during his closing statement by praising former US representative David Cicilline, the candidate these Democrats are trying to replace in Congress.

Amo’s big moment

It’s much more difficult to stand out in a congressional debate among Democrats than it is during a debate for governor because you don’t have the luxury of offering specific ideas about everyday issues (how you’d spend American Rescue Plan dollars, the Pawtucket soccer stadium, RICAS scores, etc.). That means we were never going to see a Helena Foulkes-like performance from of any of the candidates on this stage.

But if you’re a Democrat or independent who isn’t quite comfortable sending an acolyte of US Senator Bernie Sanders to Congress, Gabe Amo offered a strong case that he’s the best alternative. The former aide to President Biden has internal polling that shows him in second place, and he used his time wisely early in the debate to offer a clear contrast between his position on the debt ceiling deal and Regunberg’s (he said he would have stood with the rest of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and voted for the deal).

Was it enough to move into first place? The key to closing out this race with six days to go is winning undecided voters and, to some degree, consolidating support from voters whose favorite candidate doesn’t have a chance to win the race. Amo gave them something to think about.

A SMH moment for Senator Whitehouse

Rhode Island’s junior senator is one of the leading advocates in America when it comes to addressing climate change. He’s also a voter in the First Congressional District. But when the candidates were asked about legislation Whitehouse has proposed on advanced nuclear technology, it was fairly clear that very few of them were familiar with the bill. Most of them quickly pivoted to explaining how much they trust Whitehouse on climate issues rather than discussing the merits of the bill.

What signature scandal?

For the first time in two months, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos wasn’t bombarded with criticism over her handling of nomination paper signatures. That’s probably a sign that her opponents believe her campaign has already fallen too far off track, but it gave Matos a chance to go on the offensive with Regunberg (over the debt ceiling issue) and state Senator Sandra Cano (for accepting an endorsement from embattled former candidate Don Carlson).

One last chance for the candidates

Channel 10 is hosting the final televised debates of the election cycle later this week, and it is splitting the candidates into two groups. On Thursday at 4 p.m., the debate stage will feature Stephanie Beauté, state Representative Stephen Casey, Cano, Regunberg, state Senator Ana Quezada, and Allen Waters. On Friday at 4 p.m., the debate will include Matos, Spencer Dickinson, Amo, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, and Walter Berbrick.

