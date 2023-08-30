Flight cancellations reported at Logan amid dense fog advisory

Meanwhile the National Weather Service was warning of heavy fog blanketing the eastern part of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Logan was reporting 50 flight delays and 30 cancellations as of 8:42 a.m., according to aviation monitoring site Flight Aware .

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed Wednesday morning at Logan International Airport amid a dense fog advisory and forecasted thunderstorms as Hurricane Idalia battered the west coast of Florida, according to authorities.

“Dense Fog Advisory till 10 AM: Eastern MA and RI, beware!” the weather service tweeted at 3:35 a.m. “Visibility could drop below 1/4 mile, creating challenging conditions for morning travelers. Stay cautious behind the wheel — reduce speed, flip those headlights on, and maintain a safe following distance.”

Hours later, forecasters were warning of possible heavy rains approaching the western part of the state.

“#Thunderstorms approaching western MA & northwest CT,” the weather service tweeted at 7:05 a.m. “Expect brief heavy downpours & gusty winds with these storms. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx”

Logan officials had anticipated weather-related issues this week, tweeting on Monday that Idalia could impact travel.

“Due to expected weather conditions from Tropical Storm Idalia, passengers traveling to Florida and the southern coast are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport,” airport officials posted Monday on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Idalia has since been upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane.

Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday morning and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in the area.

The hurricane came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. It made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph (205 kph). And the storm brought flooding to the streets of Tampa and other communities.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.