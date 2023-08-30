Green Line extension to Union Square will close for 25 days starting next month

MassDOT will not be providing Green Line riders with shuttle bus service while the branch is closed between Lechmere Station and Union Square, but instead encouraged riders to take the 86, 87, 91, or CT2 bus routes. Service on the Fitchburg Commuter Rail line will not be affected, MassDOT said.

The dreaded-by-Somerville closure of the new Green Line extension branch to Union Square is happening — for real this time — starting on Sept. 18. It will last for 25 days instead of the originally planned 42 days, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and allow for repairs of the Squires Bridge in Somerville.

It was not immediately clear why the deteriorated bridge, which carries Route 28/McGrath Highway, was not fixed before the long awaited Green Line extension opened for passenger service in March 2022.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who was in charge of the department during the last phases of Green Line extension construction, said the new 25-day schedule to repair the bridge will minimize the impacts to transit service. The Squires Bridge carries around 40,000 cars per day, MassDOT said, while around 1,550 riders board the Green Line at Union Square each weekday.

“We know this will come as an inconvenience to Green Line riders and we have worked to adjust our construction schedule to minimize as much as possible while balancing the need to complete necessary infrastructure work,” he said in a statement.

In June, the MBTA announced the Green Line extension to Union Square would be closed for 42 days, from July 18 to Aug. 28, for the MassDOT repairs. Less than a week later, and after a significant outcry from local officials who were not warned of the closure, the Healey administration reversed course, postponing the work until September.

Since the reversal, the project scope, methods, and sequencing were modified to reduce the time frame from 42 days to 25 days, MassDOT said.

The closure won’t impact the other branch of the Green Line extension, which runs to Medford.

The announcement comes just two days after Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca announced she is resigning from the top MassDOT position on Sept. 11. Why Fiandaca is leaving the post after less than eight months — or where she may be going — remains unclear.





Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.