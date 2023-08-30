Manhole fire reported in Harvard Sq. in Cambridge

A manhole fire broke out in Harvard Square on Wednesday, prompting a shutown of the area and the evacuation of some nearby buildings, officials said.
The fire was reported at 27 Brattle St. just before 9 a.m.
Update on Box 511: Companies are working at a manhole fire in the area of 27 Brattle St. FD units have hose lines in place & are checking exposure bldgs. @CambridgePolice officers are on scene for traffic & pedestrian safety.@EversourceMA is en route.#CambMA https://t.co/w7GTmmVSRk pic.twitter.com/2FbxiaZmEB— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 30, 2023
The area was closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians, police said. There were no reported injuries.
#TrafficAlert: Harvard Square remains shutdown to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic following a manhole fire. There are multiple CPD, CFD, and Transit Police units on scene. There are no reported injuries. #CambMA https://t.co/Qksy2fXnY1— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 30, 2023
Less than 20 minutes later, officials reported that “exposure buildings” had been evacuated.
Companies are still operating at the manhole fire. All exposure buildings have been checked & evacuated. No injuries reported. @EversourceMA is on scene.@CambridgePolice officers are diverting traffic & ensuring pedestrian safety.@ProEMSCambridge is also standing by. https://t.co/ME0Fm0pI0g— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 30, 2023
Photos from the manhole fire response in #HarvardSquare. pic.twitter.com/fjyOJpq22V— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 30, 2023
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.