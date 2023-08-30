scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Manhole fire reported in Harvard Sq. in Cambridge

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2023, 34 minutes ago

A manhole fire broke out in Harvard Square on Wednesday, prompting a shutown of the area and the evacuation of some nearby buildings, officials said.

The fire was reported at 27 Brattle St. just before 9 a.m.

The area was closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Less than 20 minutes later, officials reported that “exposure buildings” had been evacuated.



