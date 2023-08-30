Maine prosecutors file civil rights complaint against man who allegedly pointed gun at interracial couple

The family was walking their dogs along a private road that another neighbor had long given them permission to use. O’Brien’s wife initially approached the family and said they could be shot for trespassing on private property. The family replied, as they had previously, that the owner had granted them “explicit permission” to use the road, Frey’s office said.

In a statement, Frey’s office said the complaint was filed against Dale O’Brien, 52, of Jonesboro, for threats he allegedly made on April 11 against the couple and their children, who are neighbors of O’Brien.

Prosecutors in Maine have filed a civil rights complaint against a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at an interracial couple and their children after previously boasting that he could avoid punishment for shooting the Black father “as long as he didn’t have to bring him in to tag him,” state Attorney General Aaron M. Frey’s office said Wednesday.

As they left the private road about 20 minutes later, the family heard three gunshots and saw O’Brien, whose property abuts the road, emerge from behind his home. He began yelling at the couple and their children to “get out” before pointing a gun directly at them, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

He only lowered the weapon after one of the family members pulled out a phone and began recording the interaction, prosecutors said. The family reported what happened to the sheriff’s department.

Prosecutors said that about a month before, O’Brien had gone to a local hardware store and told the clerk he wanted to buy a “No Trespassing” sign because he had “a [racial slur] problem,” prosecutors said. He used the slur to describe the man and said he believed he couldn’t read, so O’Brien would shoot him if the issue persisted, prosecutors said.

O’Brien also allegedly bragged to the clerk that he could shoot the man and get away with it, asserting that “he ‘should be able to get away with shooting one [racial epithet] as long as he didn’t have to bring him in to tag him,’” prosecutors said. O’Brien described what kind of gun he owned and also referenced a news report of a shooting in which the gunman wasn’t punished, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Frey said a court date hasn’t been set for O’Brien. It wasn’t immediately clear if O’Brien had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

“There is absolutely no place in Maine for this type of behavior,” Frey said. “A young couple walking with their children down a road they had an express right to be on should be free from the ignorant, dangerous behavior we allege the defendant subjected them to. No one should be targeted by threats of violence based on their race and my office will actively confront racist threats in our communities.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.