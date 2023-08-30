With first long closure nearly complete, officials tout Sumner Tunnel progress

Speaking to reporters from just inside the tunnel’s North End exit, Governor Maura Healey applauded MassDOT and contracted crews for completing the project “on time, and in time for our upcoming Labor Day Weekend and the start of rush hour traffic.”

State highway officials toured the Sumner Tunnel on Wednesday afternoon, in advance of its on-time reopening Friday . But even as they celebrated what they called an efficient first phase, they cautioned that the work is not yet finished, with additional closures still required to bring the nearly 90-year-old tunnel up to modern standards.

One down, one to go.

“It’s not easy when you tell folks that we’re going to shut down an entire tunnel,” Healey said, following a tour of crews’ progress so far. “But I really appreciate people’s patience with our efforts. And know that we took the call to act expeditiously very seriously.”

Crews closed the Sumner Tunnel on July 5 to conduct round-the-clock repairs aimed at modernizing the decades-old structure, which carries southbound traffic on Route 1A under the Boston Harbor. Since then, the closure has at times created standstill congestion around Logan International Airport and hurdled rush hour commutes from East Boston and parts north into downtown Boston.

The tunnel will reopen “by 5 a.m. at the latest” Friday, said Jonathan Gulliver, the state’s highway administrator, who has overseen the rehabilitation.

In two months, Gulliver said workers have installed more than 700 pre-cast ceiling panels, LED lighting, and a new ventilation system, plus made safety improvements including new fire boards and stormwater pumps.

“Drivers are just going to be really impressed with the results,” Gulliver said. “All of the critical stuff that forced us to close the tunnel, that’s all complete now.”

The Sumner Tunnel. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

He said the long closure also gave engineers a chance to review the state of the tunnel and fine-tune a strategy for future closures, which are slated to come as soon as a few weeks after the tunnel reopens.

Gulliver said the tunnel will close for eight additional weekends this year, on top of another approximately two-month closure, during which crews will replace the road and make additional repairs.

Gulliver said MassDOT is expecting about two weekend closures each month. The tunnel will be closed the weekends of Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10, according to MassDOT. An eighth weekend is still being determined.

“This year, the work was all about the ceiling,” Gulliver said. “Next year is all about the driving deck.”

Gulliver said MassDOT is still ironing out details for next summer’s closure, but the agency plans to release more information within the next couple of months.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Gulliver guided Healey through the tunnel, pointing out its newly installed ceiling arches and rehabilitated air ducts.

Healey placed her hand in an air vent, testing for a breeze, although she did not appear to feel anything.

“Probably on low,” Gulliver reassured her.

Healey asked the highway administrator if the tunnel was “no doubt safer” than before. Gulliver replied that the “structural safety can’t be understated.” He said crews would spend the next 24 hours cleaning up and preparing to clear the space of equipment.

Healey told reporters the closure allowed driving commuters to “discover alternative modes of travel,” including rail and ferry service.

The T offered free and reduced-cost service on the Blue Line, Commuter Rail, and several bus and ferry routes during the closure. Healey said she hopes to see riders stick with their new methods of getting into downtown beyond the tunnel’s reopening.

Phillip Eng, general manager of the MBTA, called the closure “a phenomenal effort,” which illustrated the importance of a robust public transportation system.

“Even with the tunnel open, we know how vital mass transportation is,” Eng said. “We want people to continue to ride on the T.”

In a relatively brief address, Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca thanked impacted residents and travelers for their patience during the closure, especially those in the North End and East Boston.

“This was an example of really true collaboration and partnership across MassDOT, including the MBTA,” Fiandaca said. “The men and women of MassDOT set the example on managing the most impactful infrastructure project that we’ve seen in this commonwealth in a very long time.”

Fiandaca made no mention of her upcoming departure from the agency, announced earlier this week.

When asked what prompted the secretary’s departure, Healey said, “Secretary Fiandaca has made a decision to step down and move on,” after completing several key goals, including hiring a new general manager for the T.

“It’s been an intense and great seven months,” Healey said. “We wish Secretary Fiandaca all the best as she moves forward. We thank her for her continued support and assistance, which I know she will provide.”

Asked by multiple reporters if Fiandaca had been fired, Healey repeated that the secretary “came to the decision.”

Fiandaca has declined to say what prompted her decision to leave the agency or whether she has another position lined up. She shook hands with Healey, Gulliver, and others, before walking out of the tunnel and back to her car, walking silently and looking straight ahead as reporters repeatedly asked why she was leaving and where she was going.

The Sumner Tunnel. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.