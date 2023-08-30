Police search for group connected to alleged car thefts, serious crash in Maynard

Maynard police are seeking the public’s help in locating an organized group of at least eight to ten suspects in connection to the car thefts, the statement said.

One suspect apparently fled from police after crashing a stolen car in Maynard early Wednesday morning, Maynard police said in a statement .

Law enforcement west of Boston are looking to locate members of a group believed to have stolen multiple cars in Maynard, Leominster, and Sudbury, police said Wednesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Maynard police received reports of people believed to be breaking into and stealing cars near Acton Street at Christmas Motors, police said.

Officers saw several cars blocking the road, and cars leaving the area of Acton and Brown streets, the statement said.

After seeing a car driving down Route 27 and turning the wrong way onto Main Street, officers attempted to stop the alleged stolen car, police said.

The car drove away at a high speed and crashed in the area of 217 Main St., police said. Then, the suspect fled the scene on foot, the statement said.

Home surveillance cameras captured a video of the suspect crashing the car and fleeing, police said.

Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9s, Acton police, Stow police, Sudbury police, and Massachusetts State Police were unable to locate the suspect due to the terrain and weather conditions, police said.

Five stolen cars were identified by police: a white BMW X4, a white Chrysler Pacific, a gray Dodge Ram 4-door, a gray Toyota RAV4, and a gray Toyota Avalon, police said.

Police believe there are at least two other vehicles, stolen from Leominster, that remained missing as of Wednesday night.

An investigation by Maynard police, surrounding police departments, and State Police is ongoing.

Anyone with ring camera footage during the time of the incident in the areas of Brown or Main street is asked to call 978-897-1011 or email tmanchuso@maynardpolice.com and jmorahan@maynardpolice.com.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.