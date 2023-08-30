Former sheriff’s deputy federally charged with threatening to burn down Massachusetts courthouse

Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy’s office said in a press release that Ford, who was a Middlesex sheriff’s deputy from 2009 through 2017, sent 12 emails on March 13 to various law enforcement officers around the state, saying he was “calling on all able bodied officers my brothers in blue to suit up for a fight.”

Joshua Ford, 42, of Kingston, is charged with three counts of interstate transmission of a threatening communication, according to court filings.

A former Middlesex County sheriff’s deputy who was angry about an upcoming court appearance made an array of threats, including burning down a Plymouth courthouse, and asked other police officers to attack with him, according to federal charges filed Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the emails, Ford asked the 140 recipients who were mostly police officers to arm themselves and bring explosives and gasoline to fight with him because there “is no more justice system anymore just WAR,” authorities say.

He told the people he emailed that he “will see you there” at 8:30 a.m. on March 14, which is when he was due in court in a case in which he was charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a household member in 2020, according to court documents.

He also posted an 11-minute long video on YouTube and the British hosting website BitChute titled “War Has Been Declared (expletive) Them All” in which he spoke into the camera, reiterating his call and saying he’s coming to the courthouse to kill the people inside, according to the charging documents.

“Tomorrow we burn down the Plymouth County Court house to the ground,” Ford said in the video, according to court documents. He also allegedly said he was planning “to get” current Middlesex County sheriff’s officers, and unleashed an expletive-laden stream of threats about killing officers and using their skulls as a “fruit bowl.”

Advertisement

But Marshfield police arrested him at work around 11:30 a.m. on the day he sent the emails, according to documents filed in local court after the arrest.

He was charged in Plymouth District Court at the time, and now the US attorney’s office has indicted him on the federal charges. Each new count provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Ford is in state custody and will be arraigned on the new charges at a later date, according to the US attorney’s office. Ford’s lawyer for the local charges declined to comment on his behalf, and no attorney was listed for the federal case.

In a statement, Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian’s office called Ford’s alleged threats “alarming and deeply disturbing.”

“We are grateful to our local law enforcement partners who acted swiftly to take Mr. Ford into custody, as well as to the FBI and US Attorney’s Office who have now secured this federal indictment,” the statement said.









Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.