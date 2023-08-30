Stretch of dry, pleasant weather arrives ahead of Labor Day

The chart below shows the longest stretches of dry weather this year.

We haven’t had very many dry stretches of weather these this summer. There was actually one that occurred in late July and early August but the weather was still rather cloudy so it might not have seemed like it was a really great week. April and May didn’t bring a lot of rain and then the spigot turned on and seemingly hasn’t turned off since.

A cold front is pressing eastward this afternoon and will eventually push the humidity and clouds out to sea, leaving us with a nice stretch of weather.

The summer of 2023 has been the second wettest on record since 1872. NOAA

Boston is now up to its second-wettest summer on record, with only 1955 seeing more rainfall. In August of that year, Hurricane Diane brought nearly a foot of the more than two feet of rain that fell that summer.

In other words, for nearly everybody reading this, our current summer is the wettest summer in your lifetime. Pretty amazing when considering that last summer was so dry.

The longest stretches of dry weather this year have not occurred during the summer. NOAA

In the tropics, as Hurricane Franklin continues to move out to sea, the swells from it will produce rough surf and some rip currents along the south coast. It will tend to calm down over the weekend, leaving great beach weather.

Tides will be high in the early afternoon, moving about 50 minutes later every 24 hours. Water temperatures are still near their highest levels of the summer.

Tide cycles into the weekend show astronomically high tides for August continuing. NOAA

If you’re wondering about Hurricane Idalia, it will move off the Carolina coastline in a couple of days and then meander in the open Atlantic. There’s some question as to the track thereafter, however it will not impact us.

The track of the two named tropical systems in the Atlantic will keep both storms far from New England. NOAA

Locally, we are looking at a very nice stretch of weather. With clearing skies overnight we should get a good glimpse of the rising full blue moon after 7:30.

If the clouds are still around, you will definitely see the rise tomorrow night under clear skies.

The moon will rise just after 7:30 on Wednesday evening. TimeandDate.com

One of the things that you’ll notice starting tomorrow morning through the first half of the weekend will be the cool sunrise temperatures. This will allow you to keep the windows open at night and not need any air conditioning.

Humidity levels are going to drop precipitously overnight. You can see the loop below showing the drier air rushing in and the dew points falling to the 40s and 50s. They are going to stay there for the first half of the weekend.

Dew points will be falling quickly overnight with dry air returning to New England. WeatherBell

Once we get to Sunday it starts to get a little warmer and more humid. As a matter of fact, by Monday, 90-degree weather is a possibility away from the coastline, along with a bit more humidity.

In September, the lower angle of the light makes the heat a little more tolerable even when it’s hot.

Monday’s highs could be into the 90s over parts of the region. WeatherBELL

That warm weather will continue Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday before temperatures return to more seasonable levels in the middle and end of next week.

The longer-range outlook does have warmer-than-average conditions continuing for the first half of the month and it also doesn’t look very wet.

There’s plenty of moisture in the ground but for those of you who are starting lawns or have a lot of containers of vegetables and flowers, you’re actually going to have to start watering again, something we really haven’t needed for quite a while.